What are the benefits of dry fasting?

The benefits of dry fasting have been gaining popularity recently. It's a type of extremely restrictive fasting method that excludes all foods and beverages, including water, juice and tea.

Fasting methods have become popular due to their weight-loss benefits. Dry fasting can be beneficial in various ways if followed well. Planning the fasting schedule in advance is crucial, as restrictive diets can be extremely exhaustive.

In this article, we bring you the benefits of dry fasting that might surprise you.

Benefits of dry fasting for weight loss

Benefits of dry fasting include improved metabolism and reduced fat. (Image via Unsplash/Total Shape)

Here're some ways dry fasting can help with weight loss:

1) Promotes autophagy

Dry fasting makes the cells start autophagy, where dysfunctional proteins that build up inside the cells are removed. Autophagy is important for fat-burning and weight loss.

2) Promotes human growth hormone (HGH) synthesis

The production of human growth hormone triggers fat loss and muscle gain. It's an important metabolic step that's required to maintain ideal body composition.

3) Promotes norepinephrine production

Dry fasting promotes the synthesis of norepinephrine (also known as noradrenaline). This hormone also promotes fat burning and thus aids weight loss.

4) Boosts metabolism

Short-term fasts can be beneficial for overall metabolic rate. The benefits of dry fasting also include a boosted metabolic rate if done properly.

5) Could prevent growth of tumors and cancers

Research studies in humans have shown that fasting can reduce the rate of tumor growth. That could be beneficial in saving numerous lives, but more clinical research is required to understand the exact mechanism.

6) Could reduce bad cholesterol level

Benefits of dry fasting also include improved lipid profile. Fasting can help reduce levels of bad cholesterol known as LDL and VLDL. It can also be beneficial in the reduction of triglyceride level.

7) Reduced inflammation

Fasting can reduce inflammation in the body, like any other intermittent fasting method. Reduced inflammation can prevent chronic inflammatory diseases like fatty liver, joint pain and heart disease.

Benefits of dry fasting for skin

Dry fasting can improve skin hydration. (Image via Unsplash/Chermiti Mohamed)

Dry fasting can provide amazing benefits for the skin. Reduced inflammation in the body improves skin complexion and reduces skin issues like acne and pimples. Dry fasting can help the skin produce its own natural oils and maintain its hydration.

Occasional short-term dry fasting can help improve immune activity and help promote faster wound healing. Laboratory studies have indicated these benefits of dry fasting, but more clinical studies are required to confirm these findings.

Calorie restrictions due to dry fasting can slow down aging as well. That could be considered among the amazing anti-aging benefits of dry fasting for skin.

Dry fasting methods

Some of the most common dry fasting methods that can be followed are:

Intermittent fasting : There are fasting and eating periods in this plan. The most popular method is the 16/8 method, where 16-hour fasts are followed by an eight-hour window to eat.

: There are fasting and eating periods in this plan. The most popular method is the 16/8 method, where 16-hour fasts are followed by an eight-hour window to eat. Alternate-day fasting : As the name suggests, alternate-day fasting involves consuming regular meals for a day and fasting the next day. It might be a difficult plan to follow, though.

: As the name suggests, alternate-day fasting involves consuming regular meals for a day and fasting the next day. It might be a difficult plan to follow, though. Eat-stop-eat : Fasting is done for 24 hours once or twice a week.

: Fasting is done for 24 hours once or twice a week. Periodic fasting: In this method, fasting is done a few days a month.

Among the aforementioned methods, the 16:8 fasting method is the most popular for weight loss and is comparatively easy to follow. It's best to consult a nutritionist before following a dry fasting plan, though.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

