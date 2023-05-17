What are some best sleeping positions for neck pain? 

Looking for some best sleeping positions for neck pain? Well, there are a few that are likely to help you manage your neck and shoulder pain.

Sleeping with neck pain and soreness can make it difficult to get a restful sleep at night. Moreover, they can even interfere with daily life and affect bodily movements and activities. While the pain often goes away on its own, in some cases, it becomes a chronic issue and affects overall quality of life.

The good news is that making some simple adjustments in the way or position you sleep can help manage the pain and prevent improper cervical spine posture throughout the night.

It's important to note that improper cervical spine posture, especially during sleep, can lead to many health problems, including headaches, arm pain, neck and shoulder stiffness and low-quality sleep.

What are the best sleeping positions for neck pain?

There are several best positions to sleep with neck pain. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Here are a few of the best sleeping positions for neck pain:

On your back

Sleeping on the back is one of the best sleeping positions for neck pain. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Sleeping on your back is one of the best sleeping positions for neck pain. Sleeping this way help distributes the bodyweight evenly throughout the body and also prevents curves and bends in the spine.

Sleeping on the back with both hands on the chest or sides may help prevent pain and also reduce risk of neck stiffness in the morning.

On your side

Sleeping on the side is also one of the best sleeping positions for neck pain. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Sleeping on your side with both legs stretched is also considered one of the best sleeping positions for neck pain. If you can’t sleep on your back the entire time, sleeping on the sides can be an effective alternative, especially if you snore at night.

Sleeping on your side is considered one of the best sleeping positions for neck pain, as it properly aligns the spine and hips. It's also ideal for pregnant women or people with problems like acid reflux. You can place a thin pillow between your legs to properly align the hips, spine and pelvis.

You can also sleep on your side with the legs curled up. However, this position does not provide proper spine alignment and also does not evenly distribute the weight throughout the body. This position may also cause back pain in the morning.

Pillow position for neck pain: How right pillow and pillow position can ease neck pain?

If you have neck or shoulder pain, try using a pillow with cervical support, or simply opt for a soft feather pillow.

If you sleep on your back, make sure to use a thin pillow, as that will allow the upper spine to be in its natural position. You can also go for a cervical pillow that supports the neck and allows the head to be in a neutral position.

If you sleep on your side, though, do not use a high pillow, as that will force the neck to be in a bent position, causing neck and shoulder pain. Moreover, make sure to keep the chin in a neutral position, as that too can lead to neck pain over time. You can also place a pillow between your knees to keep the lower spine in proper alignment.

As per the American Sleep Association, memory foam or feather pillows are some of the best pillows that provide excellent support to the neck and shoulders and also prevent pain and soreness.

What is the worst position to sleep with neck pain?

Memory foam and feather pillows are the best for neck pain (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

While sleeping on the back is the best way to sleep with neck pain, sleeping on the stomach is the worst.

If you're suffering from neck or shoulder pain, avoid sleeping on your stomach because during this position, the head is forced to rest on one side for long periods. This alignment can put extra stress on the neck and may also aggravate the neck pain.

Some effective tips to prevent neck pain

If you have recurring or chronic neck pain, working on things that can directly impact your sleep can also help.

These include replacing your old pillows and mattresses as soon as they start to feel uncomfortable, keeping a correct posture throughout the day, especially when working at a desk, and practicing gentle stretching exercises every day.

You must seek medical guidance from a doctor when the pain does not improve in a few days or persists for longer than a week.

Poll : 0 votes