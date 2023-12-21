What is blue spirulina good for? Exploring its health benefits

The nutrient-rich blue-green algae known as blue spirulina, or phycocyanin, has grown in popularity as a dietary supplement and natural food coloring.

Beyond its eye-catching color, blue spirulina has several potential health and culinary applications, making it an interesting ingredient. Usually, supplements containing blue spirulina can come in two different forms: a tablet or powder form. The supplement powder can be used in salads, smoothies, and other dishes.

Supplements are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. However, it does recognize spirulina as "generally recognized as safe" and allows its usage in food products such as cereals and beverage mixes, as well as as a colorant.

Health benefits of blue spirulina

Spirulina can be added to drinks. (Image via Pexels/ Renan Mandelo Oliviera)

Here’s a list of potential health benefits of blue spirulina:

1) Rich in nutrients

Spirulina is a nutrient-dense meal, much like ordinary spirulina. It is a good source of vital fatty acids, iron, manganese, vitamins (especially B vitamins), and protein.

2) Strong antioxidant

Phycocyanin, the blue pigment found in blue spirulina, is a strong antioxidant. Antioxidants protect against oxidative stress and eliminate free radicals, which are linked to aging and some chronic illnesses.

3) Anti-inflammatory properties

The possible anti-inflammatory properties of phytocyanin have been investigated. Anti-inflammatory drugs have the potential to improve general health because inflammation is linked to many medical disorders.

4) Good for vegan diets

Spirulina is one of the few plant-based complete proteins, thus vegan bodybuilders can rejoice. That is to say, spirulina has all nine of the necessary acids that your body cannot produce on its own for the building of muscle.

To add extra amino acids, protein, and antioxidants to your favorite post-workout shake, mix in a scoop of spirulina.

5) May help with weight loss

About 50–70% of spirulina is protein. It can help you feel much less hungry 30 minutes before a meal, which will make you feel satisfied for longer and reduce your tendency to overindulge. Unlike other food sources strong in protein, like meat, protein is highly soluble in water, allowing your body to absorb it more readily.

6) May work as an energy booster

Vitamin B, which is abundant in spirulina, is known to increase energy levels. One can achieve better training and workout outcomes as a result, which will increase your fat-burning capacity. Because of its high antioxidant content, spirulina can help reduce oxidation caused by exercise, which can cause muscular tiredness and hinder muscle growth.

Despite the possibility of health advantages, further research is required to determine precise suggested dosages and to fully appreciate the effectiveness of blue spirulina.

How to add spirulina to the diet?

Spirulina can be added to the smoothie bowl. (Image via Unsplash/ Brenda Godinez)

It's simple to include spirulina in your diet by making smoothies or, even better, smoothie bowls. Acai bowls were the original form of smoothie bowls, popularised in regions with an abundance of fresh fruit, especially Hawaii.

Simply incorporate a scoop of spirulina powder into your preferred smoothie. After transferring the smoothie into a bowl, garnish it with granola, fruit, nuts, seeds, honey, nut butter, and any additional toppings that you find appetizing.

As with any supplement, to guarantee quality and purity, buy from reliable suppliers. It's best to add blue spirulina to your diet sparingly and as part of a well-rounded, varied nutritional intake if you're thinking about doing so.