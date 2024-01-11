What can acupuncture treat? Exploring its wonderful benefits

Acupuncture, a treatment method from old China, has long served to heal different illnesses. It's a valuable and common pain-relief option these days. Acupuncture applies needles, warmth, and pressure to specific skin areas to boost healing.

It can improve your work efficiency and augment your chances of workplace success. It could also lessen the physical and mental impacts of a demanding or hazardous job.

It's gaining fame for being a likely safe and potent remedy for several health problems like sleep issues, stress, period cramps, and lower backaches.

Here are the benefits of acupuncture:

8 benefits of acupuncture

1) Relief from headaches

Headaches have traditionally been treated with accupuncture. It has been demonstrated in studies to reduce migraine susceptibility and frequency. It delivers a sense of calm while becoming drug-free and less invasive.

Particularly, acupuncture for migraines is an optional therapy, a natural remedy, and may be a good option if you want to avoid taking pain relievers.

It may be a better option than prescription pain relievers. Prescription pain relievers include a broad list of serious side effects, including the possibility of long-term renal and liver damage.

2) Reduces stress

We're busier and more frazzled than ever nowadays. This means our stress levels are often through the roof, which is not great for our bodies.

Accupuncture can help. It's a top-notch way to help our bodies relax as it reduces our stress hormones, making us feel peaceful and calm. After acupuncture, patients often feel super chill. Sometimes, they even nod off to sleep.

3) Helps with menstrual cramps

Thousands of women experience painful menstruation cycles on a monthly basis. Some people endure slight cramping, some get headaches, and many people get dizzy and nauseous.

Acupuncture may help with menstrual cramps or painful periods. It has been shown in studies to help reduce the severity of PMS and discomfort, as well as counteract symptoms like nausea, headache, and dizziness.

4) Treats insomnia

Over time, it has become a preferred solution for sleep troubles like insomnia. Its popularity stems from people wanting something different from the regular sleep medicines.

It is often an extra tool used to deal with sleep issues. Its potential to improve sleep quality and tackle insomnia is especially notable. As a treatment not relying on drugs, it's broadly used for sleep disorders.

5) Boosts energy

With fast-paced, high-stress lives, most individuals are burnt out owing to highly demanding work schedules.

Accupuncture, as well as other Chinese herbs, can replenish a person's energy. Instead of reaching for a second mug of coffee, consider improving your energy through acupuncture in a balanced and continuous manner.

6) Treats pain

Acupuncture is increasingly being used as an integrated or supplemental pain therapy. It is well tolerated and poses no risk of major side effects.

It has been demonstrated to be useful in treating a variety of pain conditions, including lower back discomfort, pain in the knees, and migraines. Endorphins, the body's natural pain relievers, are considered to be stimulated by it.

7) Boosts immunity

Immune boosters are especially helpful during the chilly winter months, when the body is more vulnerable to viruses and infections. It may turn into your new best friend in the fight against colds and flu.

It can boost T-cell counts (also known as "fighter cells") and alleviate the most vexing flu symptoms.

8) Treat nicotine addiction

Did you know nicotine is bad for you and that, acupuncture is great for quitting? It helps with wanting nicotine less, calming nerves, relieving irritation, and repairing lung damage. Moreover, acupuncture is used to fight addiction.

One kind of acupuncture, named acudetox, involves putting needles into the ear's outer layer. It helps to ease the symptoms of withdrawal.

Accupuncture helps in easing pain and promoting overall health. It's a drug-free answer for pain after surgery, even stubborn headaches and migraines.

Plus, it boosts the immune and neurological systems too. These improvements contribute to better health and let the body heal itself if it's injured or sick.