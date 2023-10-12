Experiencing Nausea During PMS? Look Into Its Cause and Solutions

Nausea during PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) is a common symptom, along with many others. PMS refers to the array of symptoms observed just after ovulation or usually 1 to 2 weeks before your period.

PMS observed during the second half of the menstrual cycle accompanies a list of discomforts from headaches to cramps, and even nausea. PMS is a familiar visitor in the lives of most menstruating women, and nausea during PMS can be very problematic as it can disrupt the normal routine of a person.

In this article, we will explore what is the cause behind nausea during PMS and present some solutions to help ease your way out of this uncomfortable condition.

Understanding the Cause Behind Nausea During PMS

The queasiness in the stomach, accompanied by the urge to vomit is known as nausea. The menstrual cycle is just a game of changes in the hormonal levels inside the body. As our body prepares itself for periods, there is a constant change in the levels of estrogen and progesterone hormones, which leads to many symptoms, including nausea during PMS interval.

Tips to Handle Nausea During PMS

Nausea during PMS makes normal daily chores seem like an impossible task. Navigating the way out of this discomfort lies in devising a remedy to combat this that suits your needs and issues.

We have enlisted some effective tips that can help ease nausea during PMS.

1. Ginger: The Wonder Spice

Ginger can ease stomach discomfort (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

Ginger is well known for its benefits of easing stomach discomfort and nausea. You can make a simple ginger tea by boiling a small, fresh piece of ginger in 1-2 cups of water for about 10 minutes. Ginger ale can also help achieve similar results.

2. Peppermint: Minty Fresh Relief

Peppermint is also known for easing nausea during PMS. It has a more pleasant taste, because of which it is preferred by many menstruating women. Prepare fresh peppermint tea using peppermint leaves or use peppermint essential oil with a diffuser in order to reduce nausea.

3. Cooling Down Yourself

Overheating (Image by Stefamerpik on Freepik)

If you feel that your body is heated up, which is in turn causing nausea, then try sitting in an open area for fresh air. If that is not possible, sitting in front of the AC or a fan might be helpful. Also, applying a cold compress to your forehead and stomach can help relieve nausea during PMS.

4. Take a Light Stroll

Walking around in fresh air for a while helps take your mind off the uncomfortable feeling of nausea. Also, engaging in light exercise for 20 to 30 minutes can also help alleviate many symptoms of PMS. It is essential to keep your body moving as much as possible during PMS interval.

How is Nausea During PMS Different from Pregnancy Nausea?

Pregnancy nausea (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

Differentiating between nausea during PMS and pregnancy nausea can be a difficult task. However, one can make the distinction between these two by looking at the timing of the symptoms.

Nausea during PMS is observed soon after ovulation and typically stops around the time when menstrual bleeding ends. However, pregnancy nausea is usually observed around the 9th week of pregnancy and continues beyond the first trimester.

In conclusion, nausea during PMS is one of the few symptoms observed after ovulation. The discomfort accompanied by this can be eased using some effective remedies but the key is to understand what works best for you. Also, nausea during PMS can be similar to pregnancy nausea, but they can be differentiated by looking into the timings when symptoms are observed.