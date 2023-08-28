What is car sickness? Causes, prevention and remedies

Car sickness is similar to sea sickness and air sickness, which are different names for motion sickness caused by movement in a vehicle. Women and children are more susceptible to motion sickness, but anyone can experience it.

Most people experience motion sickness of various kinds since childhood, and it is difficult to get rid of it permanently. However, easy home remedies are available to manage car sickness, which we will discuss in this article along with the causes and symptoms.

What causes car sickness?

Nausea and dizziness are the main symptoms of motion sickness (Image via Unsplash/Usman Yousaf)

The brain receives signals from all the motion-sensing parts of the body, including the eyes, inner ears, muscles and joints.

These sensory inputs tell the brain whether we're stationary or moving. Whenever these sensory inputs cannot figure out the position of the body, motion sickness or car sickness occurs.

In case you're traveling by car, your

Eyes see trees or electric poles passing by and understand that the body is in movement.

Specialized cells in the inner ears sense movement.

Muscles and joints sense that the body is sitting still.

Brain gets confused by the contrasting types of information.

However, car sickness is not unique and can also be experienced in other activities, hence the name motion sickness is more generic. You might experience similar symptoms in:

Amusement park rides and virtual reality shows.

Reading while in a vehicle

Riding in a boat, car, bus, train or plane.

Video games and 3D movies

Symptoms of car sickness

Motion sickness can include one or more of these symptoms:

Cold sweats

Dizziness

Fatigue

Headache

Irritability

Lacik of concentration

Increased saliva

Nausea and

Vomiting

Pale skin

Rapid breathing

These symptoms are common for related conditions, with nausea being the most common sign observed.

How to prevent car sickness?

Motion sickness is usually experienced by people since childhood, and remedies can only reduce the symptoms.

You can try out the following home remedies while travelling to prevent car sickness:

Herbs: Mint, ginger or lavender scents often help reduce nausea and uneasiness. Peppermint or ginger candies might help too. Using a lavender-scented car freshener can also give some relief.

Mint, ginger or lavender scents often help reduce nausea and uneasiness. Peppermint or ginger candies might help too. Using a lavender-scented car freshener can also give some relief. Hydration and food: Drink plenty of water at regular intervals. Bland, starchy foods before traveling can also help. Avoid heavy oily meals before a journey. Don’t drink alcohol or smoke before riding a car.

Drink plenty of water at regular intervals. Bland, starchy foods before traveling can also help. Avoid heavy oily meals before a journey. Don’t drink alcohol or smoke before riding a car. Air: Roll down windows in cars. If that's not possible, direct the car air conditioner vents towards you.

Roll down windows in cars. If that's not possible, direct the car air conditioner vents towards you. Gaze: Don't use the phone, tablet or book while traveling. If required, look ahead or at the horizon.

Don't use the phone, tablet or book while traveling. If required, look ahead or at the horizon. Be comfortable: If you feel uneasy, relax, recline your seat, and close your eyes.

Foods that help reduce car sickness

Citrus fruits can reduce nausea (Image via Unsplash/Chang Duong)

Herbs and spices are often used as home remedies for nausea. Although these cannot be considered a medical remedy, some spices can help with nausea very well.

You can try out the following herbs and spices:

Fennel powder: It helps in reducing different types of nausea. Chewing on fennel or fennel water can be useful.

It helps in reducing different types of nausea. Chewing on fennel or fennel water can be useful. Cinnamon: It can alleviate symptoms of nausea. Cinnamon sticks can be chewed while traveling.

It can alleviate symptoms of nausea. Cinnamon sticks can be chewed while traveling. Cumin: It has proven effective in various conditions, including nausea. Roasted cumin or cumin water can be extremely beneficial.

It has proven effective in various conditions, including nausea. Roasted cumin or cumin water can be extremely beneficial. Lime: Squeeze some lime juice in a glass of water. Add salt, and drink it before a car journey.

Squeeze some lime juice in a glass of water. Add salt, and drink it before a car journey. Ginger: Ginger is a popular natural remedy for nausea. Ginger toffies and lozenges are available and can help with car sickness.

Ginger and cinnamon are the strongest and most effective remedies, as reported by many people.

Getting comfortable is the most important step in the prevention of motion sickness of any kind, though.

How to get rid of car sickness quickly?

Motion sickness can be annoying and extremely uncomfortable. To prevent yourself from vomiting, taking immediate measures while traveling is essential.

The quickest and easiest way is to drink water with salt in it. You can also smell some peppermint oil. Keep it in your car, and it might come in handy.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

