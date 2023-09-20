What causes bubble gut in bodybuilding?

Bodybuilder bubble gut is the common word used in bodybuilding for the strange phenomenon among bodybuilders, where their stomach appears to be unnaturally bloated or big.

Many believe that it's caused due to the use of anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs, but there's no clinical data to support the claim.

Many bodybuilding fans refer to the gut as “HGH Belly,” as there's a rumor that human growth hormone causes the condition. There are mixed opinions in this regard, though.

Causes of bubble gut in bodybuilding

The use of growth hormones is common in bodybuilding. (Image via Unsplash/Sam Moghadam Khamseh)

Dr. Thomas O’Connor, aka the “Anabolic Doc”, says:

“There’s no data; it’s all anecdotal. “It’s not steroids, per se. Steroids have been used back in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, and you didn’t see the bubble guts. So, what happened?

"The bar rose. Competitors all take in more insulin, HGH and calories—upwards of 10,000 calories a day and 1,000 grams of carbohydrates.”

O’Connor also said that competitors in bodybuilding can take more than 10 IUs of HGH, which is five times more than the standard 1-2 IUs of growth hormones at medical facilities.

However, this claim is partially true. O’Connor also says that HGH is not the cause, which is multi-factorial. He also says:

“It grows the mesentery, the gut tissue itself, and it grows the muscles in your abdomen.”

Genetics, increased calories, HGH and insulin, and water retention are some of the factors behind bodybuilder bubble gut.

Bubble gut bodybuilders

Eight-time Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman is one of the most popular examples of bodybuilders with bubble gut. His engorged midsections are well known.

Another bodybuilder whose stomach looks bloated is seven-time Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath. People have often wondered why his stomach looks enlarged.

Another bodybuilder who has a bubble gut is Kai Greene. Fans can easily observe his enlarged gut during bodybuilding competitions and other photos. Meanwhile. Dorian Yates, a six-time Mr. Olympia (1992-97) said in an interview with Joe Rogan:

“A lot of people think growth hormone is going to increase the size of your internal organs, which bloats the waistline. So, I went and had a battery of tests where they actually measure all of your internal organs, and mine were all normal.”

Meanwhile bodybuilders like Shawn Rhoden do not have a bodybuilder bubble gut. That shows that bodybuilding can be done without the use of unnecessary substances.

Aesthetic physiques will likely be considered the best in the coming years and motivate people to join the trend.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

