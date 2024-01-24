What causes Cracked Tooth Syndrome? Exploring ways to fix it

Cracked tooth syndrome (CTS), sometimes referred to as cracked cusp syndrome or split tooth syndrome, is the result of a tooth crack that is either beneath the gum line or too small to be visible on X-rays. Because of this, it can be difficult to diagnose CTS, although it primarily affects molars or lower back teeth.

Because they are applying more strain to their teeth, people who grind or clench their teeth may be more susceptible to developing cracked tooth syndrome. Another factor that may contribute is the natural way a person's teeth meet, which may result in an excessive amount of pressure on a single tooth. A tooth crack could result from this increased strain.

Common causes of cracked tooth syndrome

CTS can be caused due to chewing hard object. (Image via Unsplash/ Marek Studzinski)

Teeth grinding (Bruxism): Constant teeth grinding, particularly while you're sleeping, can put a great deal of strain on your teeth and eventually cause cracks.

Chewing on hard objects: Biting on hard sweets, pencils, or ice can lead to dental stress and an increased chance of cracks.

Trauma: Teeth fractures may occur immediately or later as a result of falls, accidents, or blows to the face.

Large fillings: Because the tooth's structural integrity may be jeopardized, teeth with extensive fillings are more prone to cracking.

Temperature variations: Teeth can expand and contract, resulting in cracks, when there are sudden and drastic variations in temperature, such as drinking hot drinks followed by cold ones.

Signs of a cracked tooth syndrome

CTS may be painful. (Image via Unsplash/ Engin Akyurt)

The tooth may hurt when you bite or chew, which is the first obvious symptom of CTS. The pain may be dull or severe, and it may come on suddenly and sharply or gradually over time. Some people may only experience discomfort when eating particular foods or when they bite their teeth in a particular way. Unlike in the case of a cavity or abscess, there won't usually be a continual aching, but the tooth may become more susceptible to cold temperatures.

Early intervention for Cracked Tooth Syndrome requires recognition of its symptoms. Watch out for the following symptoms:

Pain when chewing: One of the most prevalent symptoms is discomfort or pain during biting down.

Temperature sensitivity: Increased sensitivity to hot or cold things.

Intermittent pain: Periodic sharp pain, often tough to pinpoint.

Fixing cracked tooth syndrome

Better dental hygiene is recommended. (Image via Unsplash/ Diana Polekhina)

Here are some of the common ways to fix CTS:

Dental bonding: Dental bonding is a useful treatment for small cracks. The fractured area is filled in with a tooth-colored resin, which restores its strength and appearance.

Dental crowns: In more extreme situations, a dental crown may be advised in order to cover and shield the fractured tooth and stop additional harm.

Root Canal Treatment: In order to remove damaged tissue and relieve pain, a root canal may be required if the break extends into the tooth's pulp.

Orthodontic Treatment: In certain cases, problems such as dental misalignment that are causing the fractures may need to be addressed with orthodontic intervention.

Although cracked tooth syndrome can seem like a difficult problem to deal with, you can keep your smile looking attractive and healthy with awareness, preventive care, and prompt action. Please do not hesitate to contact your dentist for a comprehensive evaluation and individualized advice on the best course of action if you believe you may be suffering from symptoms of CTS.