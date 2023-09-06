What causes popcorn lung? Symptoms and treatments

Popcorn lung (also known as bronchiolitis obliterans), is a disease of the lung that affects the bronchioles, which are the airways in the lungs.

There are several treatments for this disease, but it can't be cured. Bronchioles become inflamed, damaged and scarred because of inhaling toxic substances. It can also be caused by infections.

The disease was first identified among workers in a microwave popcorn factory, hence its name. This condition is also known as obliterative bronchiolitis or constrictive bronchiolitis.

In this article, we bring you the causes, symptoms and treatments available for popcorn lung.

What is popcorn lung?

Electronic cigarettes cause bronchiolitis obliterans. (Image via Unsplash/Grav)

The workers who were first diagnosed with this disease had breathed in diacetyl, a flavoring agent used for the buttery taste of popcorn.

Other industries also use diacetyl for flavoring. The liquid in electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) or vapes also contains diacetyl. Workers at a coffee roasting plant were also found to have this lung condition.

Signs of popcorn lung

Here're the common symptoms that might be observed in this condition:

Coughing, especially during and after heavy activity

Excess mucus coming up during coughin

Shortness of breath (dyspnea), especially during and after strenuous activity

Wheezing

Tiredness

Fever

Night sweats

Skin rash

Initially, there might not be any popcorn lung symptoms in people affected by the condition, but the aforementioned signs can show up at a later stage.

Popcorn lung causes

Bronchiolitis obliterans is not contagious and cannot be spread from one person to another.

It only happens from inhaling toxic chemicals, like diacetyl, which is not used nowadays. Exposure to these chemicals nowadays takes place through vaping E-cigarettes and at industrial workplaces.

Various other chemicals can also damage lung tissues. It's not just the person vaping but also the people around them who get affected.

Diagnosis

Based on symptoms like difficulty breathing or being fatigued, doctors may recommend certain tests to find out the cause. These include:

Chest X-ray

Computed tomography (CT) scan.

Lung function tests.

Bronchoscopy.

Lung biopsy.

Popcorn lung treatment

The damage from these chemicals can be severe, and there's no cure for the condition. Treatment and management of this condition can give relief to patients.

The first thing to ensure is to avoid exposure to the chemicals that cause bronchiolitis obliterans. In case of occupational hazards, recommended protective equipment must be used. Smoking or vaping must be completely discontinued.

General treatments for bronchiolitis obliterans may include:

Corticosteroids to fight inflammation (prednisone)

Inhalers to improve breathing. Inhalers with albuterol are prescribed by doctors

Oxygen therapy can give temporary relief

Lung transplant only in the most severe and extreme cases

Corticosteroids, including prednisone, are usually used to reduce inflammation effectively, but they may cause numerous side effects. These side effects may include:

Weight gain

Mood swings

Nervousness or restlessness

Diabetes

Trouble sleeping or insomnia

Prevention of popcorn lung

Vaping should be avoided to prevent popcorn lung. (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Vaping side effects are already known, so it's best to avoid damaging the lungs in the first place.

Simple steps can ensure good respiratory health. Follow these easy steps below:

Avoid using tobacco and e-cigarettes, and also avoid passive smoking and polluted places.

Avoid infections by improving your immunity. Lung infections can increase risk of bronchiolitis obliterans.

Follow your doctor's suggestions on vaccination against respiratory illnesses and flu.

If you work in an industry where dangerous chemicals are used, always wear personal protective equipment.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

