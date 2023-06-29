What Causes Weight Loss Plateau? Proven Techniques to Overcome It

If you have been on a journey to lose weight, you must have encountered a weight loss plateau. You might get the feeling that your efforts are in vain. We know how frustrating this is.

The good news is that, despite how difficult it may seem, you don't have to stay where you are and you can keep burning fat. Here we are going to explore the ways you can incorporate to break the weight loss plateau and continue your journey to becoming a better version of yourself.

Before getting to the techniques to break it, let us first know what causes it in the first place.

Common Causes of Weight Loss Plateau

Numerous reasons might cause weight loss to plateau. The following are some typical reasons for a weight reduction plateau:

Metabolic Adaptation: Over time, your body may slow down your metabolism in order to adjust to the calorie shortfall. This may make it more difficult to lose weight and cause a plateau. The body naturally conserves energy when calorie intake is restricted for an extended period of time.

Having lack of dietary variety may cause weight loss stall. (Image via Pexels/ Andy Kuzma)

Lack of Dietary Variety: Constantly eating the same things can result in nutritional inadequacies and boredom, both of which can slow your metabolism and prevent you from losing weight. Including variety in your diet can help you acquire a range of nutrients and avoid plateaus.

Inaccurate Calorie Tracking: Weight reduction can stop due to inaccurate calorie estimates, which can occur when portion sizes are underestimated or when all eaten foods and beverages are not recorded. To keep a calorie deficit, rigorous calorie tracking is essential.

Insufficient Exercise: Over time, your body may become accustomed to your workouts and begin to burn fewer calories if your exercise program is static and does not progress or intensify. Strength training or increasing physical activity can help you get beyond a weight loss stall.

Proper training and physical exercise is required for achieving weight loss. (Image via Pexels/ Shvets Production)

Lack of Sleep and Increased Stress: Insufficient sleep and ongoing stress can interfere with hormone control, increase appetite, and hinder the process of losing weight. For plateaus to be broken, certain lifestyle issues must be addressed.

Medical disorders and Medications: Weight loss and metabolism can be impacted by disorders like hypothyroidism and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Additionally, some drugs may have negative effects that prevent you from losing weight.

How to Break Weight Loss Plateau

Making thoughtful modifications to your diet, exercise program, and way of life as a whole is necessary to break a weight loss plateau. Here are some practical methods to assist you in getting beyond a weight loss plateau:

1) Reevaluate Your Calorie Intake

Review your present calorie intake to make sure it is in line with your current weight and level of exercise. To precisely track your calorie intake, use a meal diary or tracking software. Make small tweaks to gradually lower your caloric intake, but stay away from severe reductions.

2) Change Your Macronutrient Ratios

Modify the proportions of your diet's macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats). Put an emphasis on ingesting complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This can assist muscle growth, maintain energy levels, and stabilize blood sugar levels.

3) Include High-Fiber Foods

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and seeds will help you consume more fiber. High-fiber foods encourage fullness, control digestion, and can help people lose weight by consuming fewer calories.

High fiber diet helps in breaking weight loss plateau. (Image via Pexels/ Tubarones Photography)

4) Practice Mindful Eating

Recognize your eating patterns and develop mindful eating techniques. Eat more slowly, enjoy each bite, and pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness. To improve awareness of portion sizes and reduce overeating, stay away from distractions like devices while eating.

Does Intermittent Fasting Help with Weight Loss Plateau?

Intermittent fasting can, in fact, be a successful technique to overcome a weight reduction stall. Within a predetermined window of time, intermittent fasting involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating.

It's crucial to keep in mind that personal outcomes may differ and that intermittent fasting may not be appropriate for everyone. When practicing intermittent fasting, factors like pre-existing medical conditions, medication use, and personal preferences should be taken into account. It's always a good idea to speak with a medical expert or qualified nutritionist before making any big dietary adjustments.

