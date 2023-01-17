What is Chlorophyll, and What Health Benefits Does It Have?

Chlorophyll is a phytonutrient that has gained popularity in recent years due to its purported health benefits.

Chlorophyll itself isn't technically a vitamin, but it does have an antioxidant called chlorin. This antioxidant helps neutralize free radicals and has been touted as an alternative to synthetic antioxidants found in many foods — especially as the body isn't always able to synthesize enough vitamin C on its own, thanks to processed foods.

What is Chlorophyll?

Chlorophyll absorbs ultraviolet radiation. (Image via Unsplash/Lukas Tennie)

Chlorophyll is a green pigment found in plants and algae, which is used to absorb the energy from sunlight during photosynthesis. It absorbs light in the red-orange and blue-violet regions of the visible spectrum and reflects most of the green light that falls on it.

This phenomenon is what makes leaves appear green (and if you cut away all of your plant's leaves but one, that one remaining leaf would appear red). Chlorophyll also absorbs ultraviolet radiation, acting as an antioxidant to protect against some forms of cancer.

Benefits of Drinking Chlorophyll

Reduces blood pressure levels. (Image via Unsplash/Chiara Conti)

Its benefits are as follows:

Bood pressure regulation : According to research, chlorophyll can help reduce blood pressure naturally by helping the body produce nitric oxide, which relaxes and widens blood vessels.

: According to research, chlorophyll can help reduce blood pressure naturally by helping the body produce nitric oxide, which relaxes and widens blood vessels. Helps with detoxification : Due to its high magnesium content, chlorophyll has been proven to be effective in helping fight free radical damage that can occur from toxins or pollutants found in the environment and in our body.

: Due to its high magnesium content, chlorophyll has been proven to be effective in helping fight free radical damage that can occur from toxins or pollutants found in the environment and in our body. Promotes weight loss and satiety: A diet rich in greens can aid weight loss by lowering cravings for unhealthy foods while promoting satiety (fullness). The fiber in leafy green vegetables helps you feel fuller for longer so that you won’t need as much food between meals — plus they’re packed with disease-fighting phytonutrients.

Chlorophyll Supplements

Chlorophyll supplements are available in the form of pills or powder. They're made from algae, which is a type of green seaweed that grows in freshwater lakes and ponds. When taken as a supplement, chlorophyll offers many of the same benefits as eating foods with the nutrient naturally — and it also has some additional benefits too.

You can consider taking a chlorophyll supplement on an empty stomach (so about 15 minutes before breakfast or lunch), but it’s not necessary to do so. The best time to take your supplement depends on what else you’re doing during the day.

If you tend to have meals at regular times every day, taking your supplement with food may be fine for you. However, if your schedule varies widely, there’s no harm in trying out taking it without food first just to find out how well your body responds to the change in routine.

Chlorophyll has a range of purported health benefits

It can be used as an alternative treatment for cancer. (Image via Unsplash/Hempcrew )

The green pigment is found in plants, algae, and cyanobacteria. It's essential for photosynthesis, the process by which plants use sunlight to produce energy and carbon dioxide.

As such, chlorophyll has also been used in dietary supplements marketed as an alternative treatment for cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and other conditions.

Chlorophyll is a great way to get the benefits of plants without having to eat them. It's easy to take in through supplements and can be found in many foods. If you're looking for something with more natural ingredients, try eating more green vegetables. such as spinach or kale.

