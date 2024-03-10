What is coat hanger pain? Causes and treatment

If you’re suffering from discomfort in the neck and have pain in your shoulder and upper back, which goes all the way up to the spine and looks like a hanger, it can be the coat hanger pain.

It is mainly caused because of poor posture, which causes less or poor blood flow in the neck area and other regions around that. When you lie down, you will see that the discomfort that was caused by this pain, will diminish or even vanish at times.

Exploring coat hanger pain

Do you have pain in the neck and shoulder regions? (Image by Keenan Constance/Unsplash)

If you feel yourself suffering from discomfort, pain, and stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and head, because of muscle fatigue, it can be the coat hanger that you’re dealing with.

Poor posture while sitting and working can be a cause. You will have difficulty turning your head and shoulder movements will be restricted and painful.

What are the possible causes?

Improved blood flow can help you to get rid of this pain (Image by Katherine Hanlol/Unsplash)

1. If there is any blockage in the vertebrobasilar system (network of arteries that supplies our brain with blood), then blood flow gets restricted and the brain starts to show symptoms like dizziness or coat hanger pain as a result.

2. Autonomic dysfunction can lead to this pain ~ when there is less blood supply to the heart while switching positions (lying down to getting up). People who suffer from PTOS or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome often seem to experience this kind of pain. Other symptoms like fast heart rate, dizziness or loss of consciousness and even blacking out are also seen.

Improper sitting postures can cause this pain (Image by Toan Nghia/Unsplash)

3. Poor posture while sitting and working at our desks the whole day and not moving at all, can put more stress on the neck, back, and shoulder muscles. There is muscle tension as a result, and our muscles become more stiff with time. Thus the pain worsens as the blood flow gets even more restricted.

4. If you are suffering from diabetes, head injury, stress, or are drinking excess alcohol, you can have episodes of coat-hanger pain in your life.

5. Diseases like Parkinson’s or CNS infections can also be a cause of this pain and people suffering from these are more likely to get the coat hanger pain.

How to treat coat hanger pain

Massages can improve blood flow and help you relax, to get rid of this pain(Image by Toa Heftiba/Unsplash)

1. Treating this pain or managing it can be done at home with the help of an ice pack or a hot bag. Take it and press it against the area, where you feel the dull ache, and keep repeating it for some time. Using an armrest or a small pillow (at waist level) while sitting can make your posture better and provide relief.

2. You can also try massages to soothe the aches in your back and shoulders. A massage can also relieve you from stress and tension, which are causes of this pain type.

3. Sleeping with your head elevated can lessen this pain over time as your body gets used to adjusting to a standing position. This initially builds up your orthostatic tolerance.

Exercise to get rid of coat hanger pain (Image by Kike Vega/Unsplash)

4. Exercises like deep breathing or meditation can relax your muscles, and help in better blood flow, thereby resulting in less or no pain.

5. You can also try PT and exercise if you see you cannot treat it at home. Doctors can also prescribe medications like Elavil and Catapes to help you get rid of this pain. Over-the-counter antidepressants and anti-inflammatory drugs can also be used to treat coat hanger pain.

Go to your healthcare provider today, if you’re suffering from this pain or any other kind of pain. Treat the underlying cause, take the proper medications, and do not forget to exercise and take care of yourself even when you are busy.