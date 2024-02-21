What is the correct omega-3 dosage for you?

To determine the correct omega-3 dosage, you will have to keep a lot of factors in mind, mostly your age, gender, and your diet. Omega-3 fatty acids mostly come from oily fish, and people who do not eat fish are required to take omega-3 supplements.

Taking the correct omega-3 dosage is important because of its multiple health benefits. It is good for the heart and the body, and for fighting several other terminal cancers and diseases like Alzheimer’s. A must-have fatty acid, you will need to consume it as part of your diet.

Therefore, it is better to consult a doctor if you want to know the correct omega-3 dosage for you. Pregnant women and those lactating usually need more than the rest of the population.

Types of omega-3

1. EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)

2. ALA (Alpha-linolenic Acid)

3. DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)

We need to get these from the foods we consume or the supplements that we take, as our bodies cannot make omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, proper dietary measures have to be taken to get the correct dosage daily. This acid helps us have a better immune system and significantly contributes to better health.

Determining the correct omega-3 dosage

Omega-3 has a lot of health benefits, which is why it has to be consumed in the correct dosage. However, there is no one-size-fits-all dosage yet. Doctors say that it depends on your age and gender.

In fact, many omega-3 users have been seen with low levels of this fatty acid in the body even after consumption because people usually tend to think that fish oil capsules contain a lot of omega-3 and consuming that is enough for them. However, this is a misconception.

If a person consumes more omega-3, it is more effective and acts faster by reducing inflammation, lowering mood changes, and having positive effects on the body. Thus, you need to have the correct dosage to get sufficient amounts of EPA and DHA (the two most effective omega-3 types).

How much omega-3 dosage should you take?

You should have two fatty fish dishes per week, a minimum of two grams per day, and a maximum of four grams, and if you are allergic to fish, you can consume supplements. The fish oil supplements of 1000mg contain only 300-400 mg of EPA and DHA, which are not enough for the body. Thus, you should consume 5000 mg per day as the right omega-3 dosage.

Pregnant people and those suffering from diseases need even more omega-3. Hence, they need to have a handful of these supplements and even consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

All foods do not have equal amounts of omega-3. For example, the omega-3 capsules usually have 10-15 % of this fatty acid, which is typically less for the human body and the krill oil capsules, which are non-concentrated, have omega-3 in much lesser amounts.

What can omega-3 deficiency do?

Since our body cannot produce omega-3, people who do not eat fish or take supplements in the correct amounts can suffer from a deficiency, which can lead to:

Depression

Fatigue followed by insomnia

Pain while mensurating

Heart diseases

Cancer and many more.

Remember to check the amounts of EPA and DHA when you buy fish oil supplements. Many people do not like consuming fish or fish oil supplements and think that just by eating their daily meals and foods, including flaxseeds and soya or beans and nuts, they will get the right dosage. However, they are wrong, as all this has no ALA in it and EPA and DHA cannot be converted by our bodies to ALA.

However, on the bright side, excess ALA can be converted to the two above-mentioned types of omega-3. So, be smart while consuming it, and take sufficient omega-3 dosage for better results.