What is Don Brooks' Matrix Method workout that can help you get into shape?

Don Brooks is a celebrity trainer, nutritionist and creator of the 'Matrix Method' workout that helps you get into shape.

Whether working with Kanye West or the Kardashians, Brooks is a leader in his field. He has always been passionate about promoting healthy living and helping his clients achieve their best selves.

This simple four-quarter game is different from other weight training or cardio routines. That's because it challenges your body and lends itself to further refinement as you improve at it.

Don Brooks’ Matrix Method workout is designed to melt fat and sculpt lean muscle. For those who want to get into shape but don’t have enough time to dedicate to a full-on cardio workout, the Don Brooks Matrix Method is an ideal way to cut down fat while still getting in great cardiovascular exercise.

What Is a Matrix Method Workout?

The Don-A-Matrix technique was developed by Don Brooke to make a specific training seem like a sporting event.

His workout is divided into four quarters, just like a regular basketball or football game, except that each quarter consists of three sets of two different exercises with a break or rest period in between. The technique produces benefits by pushing the body's cardiovascular and muscular endurance systems to work harder while burning fat.

Participants can rehydrate during the break, which is important for maintaining performance throughout the activity. He prefers a natural, low-calorie sports drink called BODYARMOR LYTE in between quarters, as it's full of vitamins, electrolytes and coconut water and has no artificial ingredients.

Don-A-Matrix Method Workout Routine

You will experience the same burn with the DONAMATRIX METHOD at home as you would in the gym. You don't need any equipment, but if you have resistance band, you can use that. Don Brook utilises this method with The DONAMATRIX WORKOUT with his celebrity clients and at his studio.

The DONAMATRIX METHOD, which uses your entire body, has a format similar to a sports game with four quarters and three sets of two exercises in each.

At the conclusion of each quarter, you are given a break to hydrate. The 45-minute DONAMATRIX METHOD workout burns body fat, builds lean muscle mass and leaves you drenched in perspiration. It combines aerobic and weight training routines.

Here are three examples of the unique matrix method exercises that concentrate on your core, lower body and upper body:

• Lateral squats: Begin in the squat position with one foot on the ground and the other on a Bosu ball. Jump up, and change your feet 20 times.

• Jump Switch Lunge – Begin with one foot on the Bosu ball while in the lunge position. Jump into the air, and land on the foot to the right 20 times.

• Push-ups: Begin in a plank posture with your hands on the flat side of the Bosu ball and your dome side down. In a push-up stance, squat lower while keeping your chest off the bosu.

Takeaway

Don Brooks' general fitness philosophy is 'right mind, body ready'. It's very simple: know what is most important; become disciplined in your execution of your physical activities (e.g., eating) and your time management (e.g., sleeping). You'll be prepared to reach any level.

While a single workout plan cannot help everyone, Brook's matrix method may be something worth looking into if you're having trouble finding a fitness plan or routine that works for you.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried Don-A-Matrix Method Workout? Yes; its intense! Nope; this is new for me. 0 votes so far