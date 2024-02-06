What is dopamine dressing? Unique trend links fashion to mood

Have you ever felt an instant boost while putting on a fresh piece of clothing? If yes, dopamine dressing may have a role to play.

Psychology spreads across all areas of life, including fashion. The term was first introduced by fashion psychologist Dr Dawnn Karen in her book 'Dress Your Best Life.' Dopamine is considered a feel-good hormone, which is often linked to positive emotional health.

Our mood frequently has an impact on our basic hygiene, including our clothing choices. Dopamine dressing is based on the concept that clothing can make us feel better.

Our clothing style can make us feel confident and more empowered. When you feel good about how you look, it's likely to have a positive domino effect on other areas of life.

What is dopamine dressing?

Dopamine dressing is used to describe the act of intentionally getting dressed to feel better and boost the neurotransmitter dopamine.

There are many experiences linked to increasing our happy hormones. Some of them, like hugging your loved ones or getting some exercise, can boost your mood. Social psychologists are also researching more about fashion and choice of clothing and how that influences our mood.

Dopamine dressing is also being recognized in fashion industries all over the world. Yes, even our psychology is linked to our clothes and fashion choices. Do you know which outfit you would pick out for yourself if you want to improve your day?

Putting on more colorful or floral-type clothes may make you feel more creative, playful and happier. Dopamine dressing also shows that simple lifestyle habits can increase dopamine.

Quick tips for dopamine dressing

Both your emotional health and clothing choices are personal. More than what others like, you choose clothes that feel comfortable to you. However, there are a few tips that can help you get started on dressing:

Take time with experimentation. You may not be comfortable wearing certain colors and types of clothes over others; see what works best for you.

Use clothing as a form of expression. Remember that clothes can also be a quick window into your personality.

Try to be authentic in your choice of clothing. Ask yourself if your choices are being influenced by social media or if they are something you really want.

Keep a wardrobe that defines you. If you don't like experimenting, keep a record that helps you decide what you want to wear.

Not many people think about it, and even if it seems small, how we dress ourselves can give us the boost we need to feel confident and at ease.

Everybody is different, and you are free to choose your own color palette to suit your mood. It's interesting how media trends are linked to our everyday choices. While the trend works for many, it may not be applicable for you. Choose the dopamine dose that works well for you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

