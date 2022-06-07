What Is the Double Leg Kick in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

In Pilates, the Double Leg Kick is an intermediate-level exercise that exemplifies lumbar extension and leg extension strength. It targets the back, hamstrings, and core, to be specific. Although only the legs and spine are extended in this movement, the entire body is engaged.

How to Perform the Double Leg Kick?

This exercise is an intermediate-level movement that requires a solid amount of prior experience in Pilates, and hence it is recommended that one performs the Single Leg Kick first. To perform the Double Leg Kick, begin by lying down on a mat, turning your head on its side and keeping your legs wrapped together. The steps are as follows:

Lock your arms behind your spine and position them behind your back, as high as you can. In order to aid movement, intertwining your thumbs will facilitate easier motion. Release your elbows so they fall to the ground. Breathe in and pull your abdomen in, as you move your stomach away from the mat. Push your pelvic bone down towards the mat, with your lower back slightly off the ground. Extend as far as you can while keeping your upper body lifted. Raise your knees off the ground whilst pointing your toes. Bend your left leg at the knee, moving it back and forth. Lower your left leg and perform the same movement with your right leg. Repeat 4-5 times per side.

Benefits of the Double Leg Kick

The Double Leg Kick promotes all-round flexibility, balance, posture and also boosts core strength. Since it helps with back and hip flexibility, it can prevent the risk of injury and increase endurance. This exercise engages both ends of the back and hamstring, resulting in a lean, toned physique.

Common Mistakes

The Double Leg Kick is a complex and demanding exercise. It requires experience and knowledge of pilates, as well as overall flexibility. In an exercise like this, proper form is crucial. As a novice practitioner of pilates, keep your eyes peeled for errors.

A common mistake is lifting your hips off the mat. When kicking, your hips should stay locked on the mat. Although it may seem difficult, it is vital to do so.

Another common mistake is the inability to stay stable when kicking. While performing the kick pulse motion, it is vital to prevent your body from rocking back and forth, as such motion would ruin the entire exercise. Keep your body stable and limit the movement to just your legs. Remember to move carefully and slowly, as rapid, exaggerated movements can lead to injuries.

Tips and Techniques to Follow

Perhaps the most challenging aspect of the Double Leg Kick is stabilizing the pelvis and engaging the hamstrings to prevent the lower back from receiving too much load. The best way to prep for this exercise is to prepare the required muscles in advance. Make sure your back is stable and robust, while your knees are flexible and mobile.

The goal is to develop the innermost part of your hamstring, while using the outermost part of the hamstring to do all the work. Squeezing your legs together would allow the inner muscles to develop. Weak hamstrings often lead to weak knees, and in order to develop both, and further improve your Double Leg Kick, this is a must.

Make sure to maintain a solid arch with your back, adjusting the height as you go. The upper back, along with your neck, must remain stable at all times, while your chest and head remain elevated. You must ensure that the arm extension does not disrupt the position of the chest and head.

The key is to stay narrow. Extend your legs tightly as you visualize your abs staying central and your body remaining tight and compact. Make sure to stay aligned. If you aim to achieve strong hamstrings, healthy knees, build a solid core and a good back, these tips are exactly what you need to follow.

Conclusion

The Double Leg Kick may seem daunting at first, owing to the vast amounts of experience needed to perform it, but it is not all that hard. Even beginners with adequate practice can perform this exercise within a few weeks. The key is to perform smaller movements and eventually build up to the exercise. Ensure that you stretch thoroughly, both before and after your exercises, as this will ensure proper mobility and recovery. Stretching and perfect form are the two most important factors in pulling this movement off.

Make sure that you perform this exercise only under adequate supervision of specialized personnel, as incorrect movements and rapid motions can lead to severe injuries. With these tips, you are now ready to perform a Double Leg Kick!

