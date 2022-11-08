What is the Dukan Diet? Does it Really Work for Weight Loss?

The Dukan diet, often known as the Dukan approach, is modeled on what hunter-gatherers may have consumed.

There are 100 foods in the diet, and all of them are either veggies or proteins. As long as a person consumes only those 100 foods, they are free to eat as much as they like.

This diet created was by Parisian general practitioner Pierre Dukan has been around since the 1970s. The diet comprises four stages, with meals organized in each stage, and it is claimed to function similarly to previous diet plans.

What is Dukan Diet?

It is a low-carb, high-protein diet. The Dukan diet is divided into four stages that are intended to promote rapid weight loss and, ultimately, weight maintenance.

To encourage quick, sustained weight loss, the first two stages of the Dukan diet are based on a list of 72–100 approved foods. To assist individuals in keeping the weight off completely, the final two phases entail reintroducing meals.

There is no calorie cap and you are free to consume as much of the approved food as you wish.

What are the Phases of the Dukan Diet?

The dukan diet comprises the following 4 phases:

1) Attack phase

This first phase emphasizes consuming lean protein for up to 7 days. The number of days is based on the pounds you need to shed. Throughout the entire phase, you are permitted to eat lean animal proteins in whatever quantity.

2) Cruise phase

The cruise phase is the second and longest phase. The goal is to lose weight steadily and gradually, about 2 pounds per week, by alternating between "Pure Protein" days and "Protein and Vegetable" days from the list of approved foods.

3) Consolidation phase

This stage is intended to stop the rebound effect, which is when the weight loss during the first two stages is gained back. During this stage, previously banned foods are slowly introduced in small amounts.

4) Stabilization phase

The stabilization phase is straightforward yet never-ending. During this phase, you must maintain your weight while easing the restrictions as your weight stabilizes. It takes time for the stability phase to become ingrained in one's way of life.

What do you eat on the Dukan Diet?

Here’s a list of foods you can eat in the attack phase:

Fat-free dairy

Lean meat such as pork, lamb, etc.

Tofu, soy, tempeh

Fish and shellfish

1 to 1.5 teaspoons oat bran (compulsory)

For the Cruise phase, you can include the following foods:

Non-starchy vegetables such as mushrooms, broccoli, onion, etc.

Chicken

Fish

Leafy greens

Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons of oat bran

You can include any of the following foods in the consolidation phase:

Whole Wheat Bread

Fruits like oranges, pears, kiwis, plums, etc.

2.5 tablespoons of oat bran

Starchy foods like pasta, legumes, rice

The following foods can be included in the stabilization phase:

3 tablespoons of oat bran

Hard rind cheese of about 5 oz

Whole grain bread

1 to 2 celebratory meals per week

Which diet is better keto or Dukan?

While the Dukan diet only permits proteins, the ketogenic diet permits both proteins and fat. The Dukan diet is a highly restrictive diet in this situation.

Along with carbs, the Dukan diet mandates the omission of fat. If done over an extended period of time, this may be harmful; because our body's functioning depends on fat in a significant way.

The Dukan diet, unlike the keto diet, contains a stabilization phase that is crucial for maintaining weight loss even after you discontinue the diet.

What are the benefits of the Dukan diet?

According to the Dukan Diet, you can lose up to 10 pounds in the first week of adherence, but since it's a stringent regimen, it might be challenging to maintain over the long run.

The Dukan Diet's claims, effectiveness, and long-term impacts on general health are not supported by any specific scientific studies. However, some research indicates that short-term weight loss can be achieved with high-protein, low-carb diets.

You are permitted to eat as much as you want, and protein fulfills hunger. On the Dukan diet, you are therefore less prone to experience hunger.

