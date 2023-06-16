What is eclampsia? A rare condition that caused Tori Bowie’s death

After the tragic demise of Tori Bowie due to severe childbirth complications, people around the world are now more cautious of eclampsia. The condition arises during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. It is mainly characterized by the occurrence of seizures, which can be life-threatening for both the mother and the baby.

Eclampsia is considered rare but extremely serious and the person suffering from the condition needs professional medical assistance as soon as possible. Tori Bowie's death due to the condition has raised awareness among pregnant women to be more cautious about eclampsia.

Tori Bowie and her demise through eclampsia

Eclampsia is closely related to another condition called preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is characterized by the sudden onset of high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and other complications after the 20th week of pregnancy. If left untreated, preeclampsia can progress to eclampsia, where seizures occur.

While eclampsia refers specifically to the occurrence of seizures, preeclampsia encompasses a broader set of symptoms. Preeclampsia is often a precursor to eclampsia, and timely medical intervention is crucial to prevent its progression.

There are certain factors that increase the risk of developing preeclampsia and eclampsia. These include being overweight or having some underlying health conditions and not having it checked up before pregnancy. It's important to note that anyone can develop these conditions, regardless of their background or health status.

According to researchers, this condition mostly pertains to African America women. Tori Bowie's death in particular has raised awareness among black women in the United States of America about the fatal condition.

Symptoms and prevention

It is definitely necessary to seek professional medical treatment if a pregnant lady faces some of the symptoms of eclampsia. They are mainly characterized by seizures, which are often preceded by warning signs. Some common symptoms include headaches, abdominal pain, swelling, shortness of breath, and visual disturbances. Recognizing these symptoms is vital for early detection and prompt medical attention.

Timely medical interventions play a crucial role in managing and preventing complications associated with eclampsia. Healthcare professionals may prescribe antihypertensive medications to manage high blood pressure and administer magnesium sulfate to prevent seizures.

Where is it seen the most?

It's disheartening to acknowledge that the United States faces significant healthcare disparities, especially when it comes to maternal mortality rates. African-American women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to Caucasian women.

The maternal mortality crisis has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) has shown a nearly 60% increase in maternal mortality rates in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This alarming rise underscores the pressing need to address the existing crisis and the racial health inequities that pregnant and postpartum African-American individuals face.

Final thoughts

The tragedy faced by Tori Bowie is quite unfortunate considering she was an athlete and never really had any serious medical conditions till then. The hope is that people will be able to bring her story to light and help in lowering the mortality rates among women suffering from the same condition.

