What Exactly is a 'Girl’s Dinner'? The TikTok Food Trend Explained

The popularity of videos about "girl’s dinners" on TikTok suggests that people are currently appreciating the idea of a simple dinner.

Making dinner decisions is far more difficult than it needs to be, which is why compiling a list of supper dishes is so simple. But occasionally a dinner that doesn't take much work can be too much. When that occurs, it is time to prepare a "girl’s dinner," TikTok's lazily constructed alternative to charcuterie platters.

What is Girl’s Dinner Trend on TikTok?

In simple terms, it's just fancy bits, but they're presented in a girly pops style where the flavor combinations are very fantastic despite the fact that everything is a little odd.

This tiktok trend showcases lazy dinner ideas. (Image via Pexels/ Eva Bronzini)

It all started when TikTok creator Olivia Maher posted a video saying:

“A girl just came on here [TikTok] and said how in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was, and she was like ‘That’s my ideal meal’.”

The TikToker continues by displaying her supper, which looks to include some grapes, a big slice of cheese, a block of butter, a bowl of olives, some bread, and a glass of red wine. The creator refers to this as a "girl's dinner" or "medieval peasant."

The original TikTok video has received over 170,000 likes since May 11 and the hashtag #girldinner has received over 4.2 million views as of June 26.

Girl’s dinner is proof that people don’t have to be stressed for a coordinated meal every day. Additionally, this trend serves as a reminder that it's crucial to fuel your body to the best of your abilities, no matter what that looks like, in a society where dinners are frequently consumed while being prepared over the sink.

It also demonstrates how much we all like a good rat snack from time to time, and if that snack turns into an uninterrupted meal, all the better.

Contrary to many social media trends, this one isn't about looks. Some of the food is still in its original packaging as it is placed onto plates or cutting boards.

