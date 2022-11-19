What is a Full Liquid Diet: Benefits, Foods To Eat & Avoid

A full liquid diet is only made up of fluids. In this type of diet, you can only drink things like water, tea, and broth. You cannot eat any solid food items when you are on this diet.

A full liquid diet is usually prescribed to patients recovering from surgery or having difficulty swallowing or chewing solid foods. This diet may also be prescribed to a person about to undergo any medical procedure.

The recommended daily intake of calories should be 1,350-1,500 kcal, with about 45 grams of protein. In most cases, this diet is prescribed by a medical professional. Healthy individuals can also follow this diet, but it isn't required.

A liquid diet is often given in emergency or critical care units of hospitals and clinics. A popular liquid-based diet is a juice-cleanse diet, which is generally followed to flush out toxins from the body. This diet is essentially a low-residue diet ideal for people with intestinal disorders.

Foods to eat on full liquid diet

The following liquid foods are allowed on this diet. However, certain foods may be avoided whenever restricted by a medical professional.

fruit or vegetable juices

clear broths (beef, chicken, vegetable)

strained vegetable soup

cream-based soups

cow’s milk (whole, low-fat, fat-free)

plant-based kinds of milk, including soy, almond, or flax milk.

butter

sour cream

yogurts

cream of Wheat

cream of Rice

butter

margarine

mayonnaise (egg and eggless)

peanut butter (creamy), cashew butter (creamy), and almond butter (creamy)

coffee and tea

hot chocolate

flavored and natural fruit drinks

lemonade

sports drinks

milkshakes

eggnog

pudding

custard

gelatin

ice cream (without fruits)

sherbet

honey, sugar, and maple syrup

salt

herbs and spices

chocolate syrup

Foods like ice cream and sherbet, preferably, should not contain added sugars for health reasons.

What to avoid on full liquid diet?

The following are some solid foods that cannot be included in this diet.

whole fruits and vegetables

nuts and seeds

hard and soft cheeses

noodles and rice

bread

cereals and other grains

meats and poultry (both processed and unprocessed)

carbonated beverages, such as soda. (for health reasons)

Any other solid food is also excluded from a full liquid diet.

Benefits of full liquid diet

This diet can offer several benefits when followed by people suffering from any medical condition. Some of the benefits of a liquid diet are as follows:

This diet can help a patient before a medical test, surgery, or other similar medical procedures.

For aged people and patients, it's an easy form of diet to follow. People with chewing and swallowing issues can feel comfortable with this diet.

This diet is affordable and can be provided to patients at no extra cost.

This diet is usually provided in emergency and critical care units at hospitals and clinics.

All the macronutrients, including protein, fats, and carbohydrates can be provided in this diet without hassle. This diet can also provide all the necessary micronutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, soluble fiber, and antioxidants from various sources.

This diet can be followed by both vegans and non-vegans.

Sample menu for full liquid diet

A typical diet based on liquids is described below. Other items may also be included as per preference:

Breakfast

1 cup of powdered cereal blent with whole milk

1-2 cups of fruit juice

Morning snack

1 scoop of whey protein with milk

1 cup plain yogurt

Lunch

2 cups of strained vegetable soup

1/2 cup tomato juice

1 cup hot chocolate

Afternoon snack

1 glass of soy protein shake

1 cup fruit juice

Evening snack

1 glass of yogurt shake

1 cup vanilla ice cream

Dinner

2 cups of cream chicken soup

1 small bowl of oatmeal powder mixed with milk

1 glass of lemonade

Takeaway

A clear liquid diet may make a person feel tired and hungry all the time, as it does not keep the feeling of fullness for long.

People suffering from certain ailments such as kidney disorders, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and high blood pressure cannot consume certain food items in this diet. A person suffering from any of these conditions must consult a medical professional before starting a full liquid diet.

It has to be kept in mind that this kind of diet is only prescribed for certain medical conditions and is not necessary for healthy people.

