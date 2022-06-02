What is the Glute-Ham Raise? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The glute-ham raise is a great leg exercise that you may have started performing on a machine during your first few weeks in the gym. Perhaps you're looking for new glute exercises or an alternative to the standard deadlift or squat. The machine really isolates the hamstrings and is a great way to challenge yourself along with many other variations of this exercise.

How to Do the Glute Ham Rise

When performing any exercise, your primary priority should be technique. Correct technique will not only ensure that you get the greatest benefit from the exercise, but it will also help you avoid injury. Because the glute-ham raise involves your lower back, it's more important than ever to use proper form.

Step-by-step instructions for performing the glute ham raise:

Make sure the system is configured properly for you.

Your knees should be on or just behind the pad (do what is comfortable for you). Your lower calves should be leaning up against the ankle holders and your feet should be securely on the platform.

Begin with your torso upright or in what appears to be a kneeling position.

Lower your torso until it is parallel to the ground, keeping your hamstrings, glutes, and abs tight.

Return to the beginning posture by pulling your hamstrings up.

Pro tip: Keep your body in a straight line from your knees, hips, and shoulders to your neck throughout the workout.

Tips and Techniques for Glute Ham Raise

Begin with 2–3 sets of 5–10 repetitions for glute-hamstring rises. Sets and repetitions should be chosen depending on your ability to maintain proper technique during each set.

Sit on a glute-ham developer machine, feet firmly against the footplate, knees bent and in line with your ankles.

Keep your shoulders directly over your hips and a neutral head and neck position as you hold an egg under your chin.

Slowly lower yourself by pressing into the footplate and straightening your knees while keeping your alignment.

Reduce your body to the point when your chest is parallel to the floor. While dropping toward the floor, keep your body in a straight line from your head to your knees.

While pulling yourself back to the starting position, keep your body in a straight line from your head to your knees.

To complete the movement, squeeze your glutes and hamstrings.

Your shoulders should finish squarely over your hips at the end of each repetition. Rep the glute-ham lift as needed for the desired number of reps.

Benefits of Glute Ham Raise

1) Hypertony

Those who want to build up their hamstrings often flock to the hamstring curl machine, but for hypertrophy (muscle growth), the glute-ham raise is more effective because it allows you to work eccentrically. This exercise also builds mass in your glutes and calves at the same time.

2) Enhanced Performance

The glute-ham raise might help you improve your performance in other sports and routines. In terms of track athletic qualities, glute ham raises, for example, are known to boost speed and power.

They've also been known to translate well into standard gym lifts. In fact, because of how they can increase squats and deadlifts, the glute ham raise is found in many powerlifters' programming.

3) Prevention of Injury

The glute-ham raise is a low-impact, joint-friendly exercise, which means it's a smart choice to prevent injury. This exercise strengthens your hamstrings, reducing the likelihood of pulls and strains. Furthermore, it strengthens the body's powerful muscles. In general, the stronger your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back are, the less likely you are to sustain an injury!

4) Posture Improvement

Excessive spinal flexion is caused by a weak posterior chain. Many exercises, as well as a variety of daily activities, require the capacity to remain upright without putting a lot of strain on the lumbar spine. Glute-ham raises improve our control and help us distribute stress and loading across our hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

5) Strengthens your spine

Glute Ham Raise is one of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your posterior chain. It's also an effective exercise if you have back pain or do a lot of loaded lifting and need a de-loaded exercise.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

When doing the glute-ham raise, keep your body straight from your knees to your neck. Don't bend at the hips.

Avoid hyperextension through your lower back and always maintain a neutral spine.

A machine is only as good as how it is set up for you, so make sure that the knee pads line up directly with your knees.

Takeaway

If you're looking for a new exercise to incorporate into your training routine, then the glute-ham raise is a good option. They're not difficult to do, have very little risk of injury if performed properly, and they can be made more challenging with only minor adjustments.

