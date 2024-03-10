What is Gouda cheese and how is it made?

Originally from Holland, Gouda cheese is a mild yellow version of cheese that is semi-hard and tastes caramelly, dense, buttery, and nutty. It is made from cow's milk and its sweet and creamy flavor notes make it a popularly used product in several culinary cultures. It is rich in amino acids and calcium and also has other minerals like zinc, phosphorus, and vitamin B-12 which makes it a very healthy and cheesy option.

Gouda cheese has a pale ivory color and tastes salty and creamy. The aged version of this cheese is even stronger in flavor and has a dark gold color and hard texture. It is used in various dishes, soups, sandwiches, pasta, and wraps.

What is Gouda Cheese and what are its types?

Gouda cheese can be aged for 2-3 years for better taste and enhanced flavor (Image by Alexander Maasch/Unsplash)

Made from cow milk, Gouda cheese is semi-hard and has various flavor notes - dense, caramelized, and aromatic with hints of nuts in it, which makes it taste sweeter and creamy.

The taste depends on how much the gouda is aged. The different versions of Gouda are:

Young Gouda ( One month ) Matured Gouda (Five months) Aged Gouda ( One year )

How is it made?

Gouda is made in a very unique and well-mannered process (Image by usertrmk on freepik)

This cheese is made in a very well-mannered process, which includes:

1. Pouring milk into a large container, in which natural bacteria and rennet (an enzyme-based key ingredient for cheese making ) are added, to form the curd.

2. Once it gathers firmness, the cheese is transferred to a mold and compressed by weights to make it ready for brining. In the method of brining, salt is used to stop any unwanted bacterial growth to promote the natural Gouda flavor.

3. Once done with the above process, a natural cheese coating is put on the cheese to keep any kind of contamination away.

4. Then the aging process begins at a specific temperature so that the cheese can get its dense and required texture. It can be aged anywhere from one month to twelve months and the more the age the more the taste.

Health benefits of Gouda cheese

Gouda has a lot of health benefits, but have it in limited amounts (Image by Jez Timms/Unsplash)

1. It is rich in calcium, which can support bone health and better bone development, thereby making us stronger. Gouda cheese also makes us have strong and shiny teeth rich in calcium.

2. This cheese can be better for your heart health as it is rich in Vitamin D, calcium, and protein - which can lower your risks of cardiovascular disease.

3. It is rich in protein and a full-fat dairy product low in carbs. Having it can slow down our digestion and as a result, we feel satiated for longer periods. The urge to eat more food is contained which helps in better health and weight management.

Try adding some Gouda to your Pasta to enjoy its flavourful notes (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

You can have Gouda cheese with sandwiches, bacon, salad, crackers, or even rice to enjoy its subtle and smoky plus nutty flavor. Do not overconsume it as it has a lot of calories and salt in it. Have it in moderation and do not store the cheese as storing can change its actual flavor.