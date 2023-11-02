What happens when you consume too much sugar?

It is a well-known fact that too much sugar is not good for health. Excessive consumption of added sugar is linked to several health concerns, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and dental difficulties.

Maintaining a healthy diet requires paying attention to sugar intake and reading food labels. The threshold for "too much" sugar varies from person to person based on age, sex, activity level, and general dietary habits.

Less than 10 percent of your daily caloric intake should come from added sugars, according to WHO recommendations. They also propose that cutting added sugar consumption to less than 5 percent of daily calories can have further positive effects on health.

Now, let us know how excessive sugar affects our bodies.

Effects of too much sugar on the body

Too much added sugar can cause weight gain, heart disease, and other problems. (Image via Unsplash/ Robert Anderson)

Too much sugar, especially added sugar, is bad. Food makers add sugars as sweeteners to processed goods to enhance their flavor. Sugar, corn syrup, honey, sucrose, and fructose are just a handful of the components you may find mentioned on food labels.

Here are some potential negative effects of eating too much sugar:

Obesity and weight gain: Sugary foods and beverages can cause overindulgence in calories, which exacerbates obesity and weight gain.

Increased risk of type 2 diabetes: Consuming too much sugar can cause insulin resistance, a condition in which the hormone insulin, which controls blood sugar, is not properly absorbed by your body's cells. This may make you more susceptible to type 2 diabetes.

Heart disease: Because a high-sugar diet can raise bad LDL cholesterol, drop good HDL cholesterol, and raise triglyceride levels, it has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Dental issues: Sugar is a major cause of cavities and tooth decay. Acid produced by oral bacteria that consume sugar can damage tooth enamel.

Fatty liver disease: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disorder in which fat builds up in the liver, can be brought on by excessive sugar consumption, especially fructose. Liver diseases more severe than NAFLD can develop from it.

How to balance sugar in the diet?

Sugary foods must be consumed in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/ Brooke Lark)

Now that you know too much sugar may cause several health problems, you may want to know the ways to balance sugar consumption:

Limit sugary drinks: Cut back on sugary beverages, including soda, fruit juices, and teas with added sweeteners. Instead, choose unsweetened beverages, herbal teas, or water.

Eat whole foods: Choose to eat a diet rich in whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, and lean meats. These foods have natural sugars, vital nutrients, and fiber that can help control blood sugar levels and reduce cravings for sweets.

Limit sweets and sugary snacks: Cut back on the number of cookies, chocolates, pastries, and other sugary snacks you eat. Think about healthier options for snacks, such as plain yogurt, fresh fruit, or almonds without added sugar.

Gradual reduction: If you now eat a lot of sugar, you might want to think about cutting back on it gradually over time. Making abrupt, significant dietary changes might be difficult to maintain.

Pay attention to the amount you eat because even nutritious meals that contain natural sugars might increase your intake of sugar in general. To control your sugar intake, pay attention to portion sizes.

Remember that the key is to strike a balance that meets your tastes and health objectives rather than trying to cut sugar out of your diet entirely.