What is hypersomnia? Understanding excessive daytime sleepiness

Hypersomnia, also known as excessive daytime sleepiness or hypersomnolence, is a condition that affects individuals who feel extremely sleepy during the day, even after getting an adequate amount of sleep at night.

This debilitating condition can severely impact a person's daily life, affecting concentration, energy level and overall productivity. While it can be idiopathic (without a clear cause), it may also result from underlying medical conditions or neurological factors.

Types and causes

Hypersomnia has three main types: idiopathic, primary and secondary. Idiopathic has no known cause, while primary may be linked to neurological factors or narcolepsy.

Some cases may be related to the overproduction of a certain molecule in the cerebrospinal fluid. Secondary is caused by medical conditions like depression, multiple sclerosis, head trauma, drug or alcohol use, tumors, central nervous system damage, medication use or sleep apnea, disrupting nighttime sleep patterns and causing daytime sleepiness.

Risk factors for hypersomnia

People with medical problems and lifestyle choices tend to have this condition.(Alexander Sheryshev/Pexels)

People with certain medical conditions and lifestyle habits are more prone to developing it.

Those with sleep apnea, kidney conditions, heart conditions, nervous system disorders, depression, low thyroid function, encephalitis or epilepsy are at a higher risk. Additionally, individuals who smoke or consume alcohol regularly and those taking medications that cause drowsiness may also be susceptible to it.

Its onset often occurs between the mid-teens and early twenties, but it can develop at any age. Symptoms may fluctuate in intensity over time, and females may experience worsened symptoms just before menstruation.

However, in some cases, symptoms may resolve on their own without any apparent reason.

Symptoms

The primary symptom of hypersomnia is constant sleepiness, and individuals may sleep more than 11 hours in a 24-hour period.

Despite frequent napping, they still feel excessively sleepy throughout the day. Other common symptoms include slow thinking and speech, difficulty remembering things, irritability, anxiety, low energy levels and in some cases hallucinations.

Diagnosing hypersomnia

Treatment is determined by the cause and type of disease. (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

To diagnose hypersomnia, a doctor will conduct a thorough review of the patient's symptoms and medical history.

They will look for the presence of excessive daytime sleepiness, uncontrollable urges to sleep, long and unrefreshing naps and difficulty waking up after a typical or extended period of night sleep.

Several tests may be used to confirm the diagnosis, including a sleep diary to track sleeping patterns, the Epworth sleepiness scale to rate sleepiness severity, the multiple sleep latency test to monitor types of sleep during daytime naps and a polysomnogram to record brain activity, eye movements, heart rate, oxygen levels and breathing function during an overnight stay at a sleep center.

Treatment options

Hypersomnia treatment depends on the cause and type of the condition. Stimulant drugs may be prescribed for primary and narcolepsy.

Lifestyle changes like maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding bed activities and a whole-food diet can help. While some find relief, others may still experience symptoms.

It isn't life-threatening but affects daily life, work and study. Preventive measures include a peaceful sleep environment, avoiding alcohol and certain medications and treating underlying conditions.

Hypersomnia causes excessive daytime sleepiness, but it can be managed with proper diagnosis, lifestyle changes and targeted treatments. Consult a healthcare professional if you suspect you have the condition or experience persistent sleepiness.