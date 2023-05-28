From bedtime to gains: Simple nighttime habits to help you build muscle while you sleep

When it comes to building muscle, most people focus on their workout routine and diet and neglect their nighttime habits. However, what many people don't realize is that the quality of your sleep and nighttime habits can also play a significant role in your muscle growth.

During sleep, the body repairs and rebuilds muscle tissue, so optimizing your sleep environment and habits can help you build muscle while you rest.

Simple nighttime habits that can help you maximize your muscle gains

1) Get enough sleep

Sleep is essential. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

The first and most obvious habit is to get enough sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to allow your body to fully recover and rebuild muscle tissue.

Lack of sleep can increase cortisol level, which can lead to muscle breakdown and hinder muscle growth. Make sure your sleep environment is comfortable, cool and dark to promote restful sleep.

2) Eat a high-protein snack before bed

Including protein-based food (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Having a high-protein snack before bed can provide the body with the amino acids it needs to repair and rebuild muscle tissue during sleep.

Aim for a snack that contains 20-30 grams of protein, like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or a protein shake. Avoid high-sugar or high-fat snacks that can interfere with sleep and hinder muscle growth.

3) Stretch before bed

Stretching your muscles is important (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Stretching before bed can help improve your flexibility and mobility, which can aid in muscle recovery and growth.

Focus on stretches that target the muscles you worked during your workout, like hip flexors, hamstrings and chest. Hold each stretch for 30 seconds, and repeat 2-3 times.

4) Take a warm bath or shower

Hot water bath helps in relaxing your muscles (Image via Pesxels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Taking a warm bath or shower before bed can help relax muscles and promote restful sleep.

Warm water can also increase blood flow to muscles, which can aid in muscle recovery and growth. Aim for a bath or shower that's 15-30 minutes long, and add Epsom salt to the water to help soothe sore muscles.

In conclusion, building muscle is not just about your workout routine and diet. Your nighttime habits and sleep environment can also play a significant role in muscle growth.

By incorporating these simple nighttime habits into your nighttime routine, you can help maximize your muscle gains and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle your next workout.

Remember, building muscle is a process that takes time and consistency, so be patient and stick to your routine.

