What is hyperthermia? Understanding causes, symptoms, and recovery methods

Hyperthermia, also known as heat-related illness, is a condition where body temperature rises too high.

If your body temperature is more than 104°F (40°C), you are considered to have severe hyperthermia. A body temperature of 95°F (35°C) or less, in contrast, is regarded as hypothermic. The average temperature of the body is 37°C, or 98.6°F.

The term "hyperthermia" is broad. It describes a number of conditions that might arise when the temperature outside is too high for your body's heat-regulating system to tolerate.

Causes and symptoms of hyperthermia

Heat-related illness usually happens when you overexert yourself in hot weather or are outside on a really hot, muggy day. If they spend a lot of time indoors in a really hot room, some people get sick from the heat.

Here are the common causes:

Heat exposure: Extended exposure to high temperatures, particularly in muggy and hot weather, can raise body temperature. Understanding the environmental elements that could exacerbate heat-related problems is crucial.

Exertion: Performing physically demanding tasks, especially in warm weather, can raise body temperature considerably. Outdoor lovers and athletes should be aware of their levels of exertion and take the appropriate safety measures.

Common symptoms include:

Elevated body temperature: The main sign is a temperature that is higher than usual, usually more than 37°C or 98.6°F.

Excessive sweating: As a normal reaction to high temperatures, the body tries to cool down by sweating more.

Increased heartbeat and other physical symptoms: As the body adjusts to heat stress, hyperthermia can cause flushed skin, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness.

Different stages of hyperthermia

This heat-related illness is different from fever. (Image via Unsplash)

The following are the most typical types of heat-related illness:

Heat cramps: If you exercise outside in high temperatures, you may have cramps or spasms in your muscles.

Heat exhaustion: This occurs when someone does not drink enough water and is exposed to extreme temperatures for an extended period of time. If left untreated, heat exhaustion could develop into heat stroke.

Heat rash: If you perspire excessively, you could get a rash on your skin.

Heat stroke: One of the worst heat-related disorders is heat stroke, which occurs when your body temperature reaches 106 degrees or higher. Your brain and other important organs may be harmed by extremely high body temperatures.

Is hyperthermia the same as fever?

Fever and hyperthermia are not the same thing. Your body temperature increases above a certain "set-point" that is regulated by your hypothalamus, a region of the brain that regulates numerous bodily processes when you have a heat-related illness. However, your body's set-point temperature is actually raised by your hypothalamus when you have a fever. Your body is intentionally raising its temperature in an effort to fend off an infection or sickness.

Recovery methods

Recovery from this condition requires proper rest. (Image via Unsplash)

Here are the ways to recover:

Cooling the body: To reduce body temperature, quickly relocate to a cool area, take off extra clothing, and apply cool compresses or ice packs.

Hydration: Drink water to replace the fluids lost through perspiration. Drinks that can cause dehydration, such as alcohol and caffeine, should be avoided.

Rest: Take a cool nap and avoid physically demanding tasks until your body temperature returns to normal. It's imperative to give the body time to heal.

Medical attention: In extreme situations, get medical attention right once, especially if symptoms intensify or continue. Heatstroke is a medical emergency that needs to be treated right away.

If left untreated, the most severe types of hyperthermia, such as heat stroke, can be fatal. If you or someone else is experiencing confusion, dizziness, headaches, or nausea, you must seek medical treatment immediately.