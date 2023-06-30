What are ice apples? Benefits and everything else you need to know

Have you heard of the unique and refreshing fruit called ice apple?

In this article, we take you on a journey to explore the wonders of this fruit, its incredible benefits, and why you should consider adding it to your diet.

What is ice apple fruit?

What is this fruit? (Image via Katleen jt/Adobe)

Ice apple, also known as palm fruit or nungu, is a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia. It's derived from the palmyra palm tree and is highly popular during the summer season.

Its name "ice apple" perfectly captures its characteristic jelly-like texture and cooling properties, making it a perfect choice to beat the heat.

The refreshing taste and benefits

This fruit not only offers a refreshing taste but also boasts a range of health benefits. Let's explore some of the amazing benefits this fruit brings to the table:

Hydration and cooling effects: With its high water content and cooling properties, this fruit is an excellent natural hydrator.

It helps quench your thirst and replenishes electrolytes, making it a perfect snack to combat dehydration during hot summer days.

Rich in nutrients: This fruit is packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins (A, C and B-complex), minerals (potassium, iron, and calcium) and dietary fiber. These nutrients play a vital role in supporting overall health and promoting optimal bodily functions.

Digestive health: The fiber content in this fruit promotes healthy digestion and prevents digestive issues like constipation. It aids in smooth bowel movements and keeps the gastrointestinal system functioning efficiently.

Boosts immunity: The abundance of vitamin C in this fruit contributes to a strengthened immune system. Regular consumption of this fruit can help ward off common illnesses and keep the body's defense mechanism strong.

Skin and hair health: This fruit contains antioxidants that help combat free radicals, which can damage the skin and hair. Including this fruit in your diet can contribute to healthier-looking skin and lustrous hair.

Natural energy booster: Thanks to its natural sugars and nutrient content, this fruit provides a quick and natural energy boost. It serves as an excellent snack option for individuals looking for an energy pick-me-up during the day.

Weight management: Low in calories and high in fiber, this fruit can be a valuable addition to a weight management plan. It keeps you feeling fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating and supporting healthy weight management.

Heart health: The potassium content in this fruit helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels, promoting cardiovascular health. Additionally, its low sodium content further aids in heart health by reducing risk of hypertension.

Incorporating ice apple in your diet

Now that you know about the incredible benefits of this fruit, you might be wondering how to include it in your diet.

Here are a few simple and enjoyable ways to enjoy this fruit:

Fresh and raw: Peel off the outer skin of the fruit, and enjoy it fresh and raw. Its unique jelly-like texture and mildly sweet taste are a delight on their own.

Smoothies and juices: Add this fruit to your favorite smoothies, or blend it into refreshing juices for a tropical twist. Combine it with other fruits like watermelon, pineapple or coconut water for an invigorating beverage.

Salads and desserts: Incorporate it in salads for a burst of freshness. You can also use it as a topping or ingredient in desserts like ice cream, custard or fruit salads.

This fruit is a hidden gem in the realm of tropical fruits, offering both a unique flavor and a plethora of health benefits. From its hydrating properties to nutritional richness, this fruit is a must-try for those seeking a refreshing and health-conscious snack.

So, grab some ice apple, savor its delightful taste, and let its goodness nourish your body from the inside out.

Poll : 0 votes