What are impulse control disorders in children? Can they be disruptive?

As the name suggests, impulse control disorders are a range of conditions that affect a child's or adult's ability to control their impulses. What do you think an impulse is?

It's often described as an emotion that can burst into action. What generally happens is that the child experiences some emotion with high intensity and immediately engages in some form of behavior. In a way, their response time becomes very fast, and they don't take time to consider the consequences.

Most of us have the ability to pause, reflect and think a bit before reacting. Of course, everyone makes impulsive decisions or engages in impulsive behavior at some point. However, impulse control disorders can cause significant disruption and interference in daily life.

What are impulse control disorders?

How do impulse disorders manifest in children? (Image via Vecteezy/Oleksii Hrecheniuk)

Children with impulse control disorders tend to 'do' before they think. A lack of impulse control can be seen in various mental health conditions.

One common disorder with heightened impulsivity is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The characteristic symptom of impulse control disorders is to engage in similar behaviors without thinking about the consequences.

They may continue to behave in the same way, even after recognizing the impact of their behavior. That often leads to difficulties in maneuvering through the social environment, especially for children.

Interestingly, after engaging in these behaviors, children can experience mixed emotions. While some can feel relieved, others can feel guilty or remorseful about their actions.

Can adults also experience impulse control disorders?

Can adults also experience this type of impulsivity? (Image via Pexels/Israelzin Oliveira)

Unfortunately, yes. Most impulse control disorder symptoms may be seen early on, while a child is growing.

However, they may continue to persist in adulthood, especially if they have not received any interventions. It's also possible that up till childhood, their symptoms remain latent, but due to external triggers while growing up, their symptoms become apparent in adulthood.

Common manifestations of this disorder in adulthood include kleptomania, which involves stealing things compulsively. It may also manifest as addictions, like internet addiction or gambling, where they may impulsively bet a lot of money, resources and time.

In a way, impulse control disorders can take various forms. Some individuals may not meet the clinical level to warrant a diagnosis, but they may continue to suffer from the impact of the disorder.

Naturally, navigating adulthood with difficulties in controlling your impulses can lead to various difficulties in personal and social life. By working with a professional, you can learn to regulate your impulses and feel more emotionally regulated.

Children can be taught how to control their impulses and seeking professional help becomes essential.

At an early age, children can be taught to reflect and pause. As impulsivity can also gradually move into adulthood, it's advised to seek early interventions. That's especially helpful if you notice the early signs of impulse control disorders and take action.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

