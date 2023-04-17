What is an ingrown hair cyst, and how to get rid of it?

Do you see a red pimple on your leg with hair on its surface? Well, that could be an ingrown hair cyst, so be careful, and avoid popping it.

Ingrown hair cysts are fluid-filled, small sacs of tissue that form around a piece of hair that’s growing deep into the skin instead of growing out of it. Mostly these cysts look like pimples, but in some cases, there may be a piece of hair on the surface with swelling and redness around the area.

How do you know if it's an ingrown hair cyst?

Ingrown hairs are responsible for ingrown hair cysts. A cyst may vary in size and texture.

It may be soft, hard, small or large, and either develop under the skin or near the surface with a yellow or white head (opening). Although an ingrown hair cyst does not hurt, in cases where an infection develops, the cyst may become painful, itchy and red.

Initially, you might notice a pimple-like red bump with hair on its surface. With time, though, the small, red bump can grow into a larger white or yellow one. The area around the bump can become red and may also be painful and tender to touch.

The cyst can develop on any part of the body that has hair, but it mostly develops on parts that are waxed or shaved. These include:

pubic area

face

legs

hands

armpits

If the cyst gets redder or oozes, it could become severely infected, so it’s important to start the treatment as soon as possible.

Has your ingrown hair turned into hard lump under skin? Well, don’t worry, as there are certain things you can do to get relief. Fortunately, ingrown hair cyst treatment doesn’t require much. All you need is some good home-based remedies and you are good to go.

Ingrown hair cyst treatment at home

An ingrown hair cyst mostly develops on parts that are waxed or shaved. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

First things first: ingrown hair cysts often go away on their own within a week or two. However, there are certain things you can do to manage the pain and swelling:

Stop shaving, and moisturize the area

If you have a cyst, the first thing you should do is avoid shaving around the area till it heals.

It's also important to clean the area properly and keep it moisturized. Use warm water to clean the cyst, and always pat it dry. Do not rub or itch the cyst area.

Apply an antibacterial cream

Applying antibacterial cream can help manage ingrown hair cyst. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska))

Applying over-the-counter antibacterial creams can also help reduce itching and swelling. When buying an ointment, though, go for one that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, as these active ingredients help reduce inflammation and prevent bacteria, too.

Apply a warm compress

If you notice swelling or redness around the cyst area, apply a warm compress for a few minutes to get relief. A warm compress will soften the skin, ease pain and redness and also help open the hair follicle so that the hair can get out.

To make a warm compress, soak a clean cloth in warm water, and put it around the area for a few minutes. Repeat the remedy at least twice a day.

Ingrown pubic hair cyst treatment

Using tea tree oil can reduce inflammation. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Ingrown pubic hair cysts can also go away without treatment as long as you don’t itch or pop them. However, home remedies can help manage the pain and reduce swelling and other discomfort.

The following tips can help ease pain and speed up the healing process:

Always keep the cyst and surrounding area clean at all times. Do not shave around the cyst till it heals, as that can lead to more bacterial infection.

Use an antiseptic cream or tea tree oil around the cyst to ease inflammation and prevent infection.

Apply a heat pack or warm compress on the pubic hair cyst for a few minutes at least twice a day. The warm compress will help the ingrown hair grow out and also bring the cyst to the surface.

The aforementioned tips can help manage ingrown hair cysts. However, in situations where the cyst does not heal on its own, gets larger day by day, or becomes very painful, it's best to consult a doctor to seek proper medical treatment.

You should also see a doctor if you notice any other symptoms along with the cyst. These include pus or a foul odor coming from the cyst, fever, severe headaches and rashes. Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics and in serious cases, may even recommend surgery to remove the cyst.

