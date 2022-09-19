What Is Alex Rodriguez' Diet Plan and Intense Workout Routine?

Alex Rodriguez is a baseball legend. In all his 22 seasons, he impressed fans with his powerhouse physique, speed, and energy. His fans call him A-Rod. He managed to remain on top of his game by being in excellent shape all the time.

Alex Rodriguez is undoubtedly one of the greatest baseball players. In his career, he received the MVP award three times—in 2003, 2005, and 2007. In 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2007, he won the Hank Aaron awards along with the Gold Glove award in 2002 and 2003.

He has always said that he could maintain his physique in great condition, both during his playing days and after, only due to his exercise regimen. He put on a few pounds during the global pandemic, but because of his specialized exercise program lost weight and was soon back in shape.

Alex Rodriguez Diet Plan

Like other successfuly athletes, Alex keeps his body and mind in the best possible shape through a right mix of exercise and nutrition. This has enabled him to compete at the highest levels of his sport as well as lead a busy life looking after his business, commercial, philanthropic interests.

He heads several businesses and spearheads quite a few charities. Although it is often challenging to balance his professional commitments with his diet and workout regime, Alex manages through a "with-the-flow" approach.

In order to accommodate his extremely packed schedule, his diet includes mix and match of foods to ensure he gets enough nutrition in the most efficient way possible. He is given to experimenting with diets, for example, no-carb/no-sugar.

According to his personal chef Kelvin Fernandez, A-Rod starts his day with a green juice of spinach, cucumber, and celery. He has always preferred high-protein diets that include a lot of turkey, apple sausage, chicken, and egg whites.

Alex Rodriguez Workout Routine

Alex exercises four to five days in a week. He combines yoga with his gym sessions. He occasionally chooses to do yoga instead of working out on Saturdays and Sundays.

Alex Rodriguez does not follow the same training plan every day. Much like his diet plan, he incorporates cardio, running, strength training, and yoga into his exercise schedule. On different days of his training regimen, he concentrates on various body areas.

Further, Alex Rodriguez prefers short, irregular runs. This type of sprint works incredibly well for him. It is also effective compared with longer runs as he does not have to worry about losing speed or power . His vigorous sprints promote greater cardiovascular health.

Although he no longer competes in professional baseball, he still does baseball drills frequently. His practice helps him remain active and keep his baseball reflexes sharp. He occasionally chooses to go for baseball workouts on his rest days over the weekend as well, not just during the week.

He thinks cardio exercise is crucial for overall health. Therefore, cardio is always the first exercise on his schedule. He strongly believes that cardio helps to keep his heart healthy and prevent heart disease in the future.

Wrapping Up

Alex avoids foods high in carbohydrates as also junk food. He prefers healthy, freshly prepared cuisine. In fact, he used to carry around his food and not order at restaurants whenever he ate out with his friends.

Alex Rodriguez uses a number of supplements to ensure that all of his body's needs are met and to make up for the nutrients he is unable to obtain from his basic diet.

His diet is key to his extraordinary physique and level of fitness. He enjoys varying his exercises and training to make sure every part of his body receives regular conditioning.

