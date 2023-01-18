Looking for an effective way to develop muscles and reduce weight? Consider anaerobic exercise. But what exactly is it?

Anaerobic exercise is a form of exercise that involves short bursts of high-impact activity. This type of workout uses less oxygen for energy and involves intense bursts of powerful activity. Some of the advantages of practicing anaerobic exercises regularly are fat loss, enhanced muscular endurance, and strengthened muscles and bones.

Compared to aerobic exercises, which use more oxygen and moderate intensity, anaerobic workouts use continuous muscle contraction and require more energy than oxygen.

Anaerobic exercise examples

The most common types of anaerobic exercise include:

sprinting

strength training or weightlifting

plyometrics exercises, including explosive, powerful activities such as skipping, jump lunges and squats, box jumps, hopping, etc.

HIIT or high-intensity interval training

calisthenics exercises such as pull-ups, chest dips, push-ups, etc.

Skipping is a type of anaerobic workout. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

While doing the aforementioned anaerobic workouts, your body basically breaks down glucose and builds up lactic acid in the muscles. The best part – you can do anaerobic exercises at home as well. All you need is some space and preferred exercise tools, and you are good to go.

Benefits of anaerobic exercise

Do you wonder how anaerobic exercises affect your body? Well, there are various positive effects of this type of workout on your overall health. Practicing this form of high-intensity exercise regularly offers a number of advantages.

Increases muscle endurance

Anaerobic exercises increase muscle endurance by allowing you to lift weights for longer periods. So, if your ultimate goal is to enhance muscle endurance, this type of exercise can potentially help improve your durability and overall performance, while making you stronger and more muscular.

Improves bone density and strength

Anaerobic workouts such as strength training can help enhance your bone density and strength to a greater level. Plus, it can reduce your chances of bone problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis as well.

Anaerobic workout strengthen the bones. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Develops muscle

Performing anaerobic workouts on a daily basis can help you build stronger muscle mass, thereby reducing overall fat in the body. Leaner muscles help you fight against weakness and fatigue and assist you in moving and working out more comfortably and efficiently than you would. Less fat reduces your risk of certain health problems as well, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Enhances power

Anaerobic workouts can increase your overall strength so you can work out more energetically and effectively. Exercises such as jump lunges, box jumps, skipping, etc., all help improve your muscle power and make you stronger and more powerful.

Promotes metabolism and maintains muscle

Since anaerobic movements develop and maintain muscles, this type of workout is considered the best when it comes to boosting metabolism. Lean muscles help to burn more calories, thereby promoting metabolism and preventing muscle loss. This type of workout is known to enhance your overall post-exercise calorie burn as well.

Promotes weight loss

High-intense exercise can also help maintain weight and promote fat loss. Various studies have shown that regular practice of anaerobic exercise such as HIIT can result in reductions in body fat, especially belly fat.

Anaerobic workouts promote weight loss. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Protect the joints

Anaerobic workouts strengthen the muscles, which in turn keeps your joints protected and bone problems at bay. They protect your body against muscle strains and injuries too.

If anaerobic workouts seem difficult, here are certain tips to help you get started:

Before starting with this type of exercise, remember to warm up thoroughly. Do stretching or low-impact movements to activate your muscles.

If you are a beginner, aim for three sets of 10 reps of each exercise. Do not increase the reps too quickly, instead, move up slowly as you gain more strength and confidence.

Always focus on major muscle groups before targeting the smaller ones.

As a beginner, include no more than 3 exercises in your anaerobic exercise routine.

Focus on your posture and form if you don’t want to injure your muscles.

Mix and match different exercises to challenge your body and keep your session interesting.

Always remember that anaerobic workouts aren’t easy and require strength and a lot of work. So, it is important to take help from a certified trainer to create a strict workout routine and learn the right form.

