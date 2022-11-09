What Is the Best Time of Day to Take a Multi-Vitamin?

In an ideal world, you probably wouldn't have to take a multi-vitamin. Your body would be able to assimilate and absorb all the nutrients it needs from the food you consume. Sadly, that's not the case. Enter multi-vitamins.

If your doctor has advised you to start consuming multi-vitamins to fulfill nutritional deficiencies, most probably they also told you what's the best time of the day to take them. However, if not, don't worry, we got you.

In this article, we will answer that question and other sneaky doubts that may come up in your mind about having multi-vitamins. Read on to find out more.

Why Should You Take a Multi-Vitamin?

Research suggests that most people do not consume enough of the daily recommended amounts of micronutrients through food alone.

Today, many Americans are deficient in a number of key nutrients, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, and the vitamins A, C, D, and E. These are key micronutrients that the body needs regularly for optimal health and functioning.

The daily use of a multi-vitamin/mineral supplement can help overcome these deficiences and provide your body with all the nutrients it needs. The aim should be to try and eat a wide variety of healthy foods, from whole grains to lean meat and vegetables. However, if your nutrient levels still remain low, you should consider taking multi-vitamins.

That may be more applicable to people with food sensitivities or dietary restrictions that call for limiting specific food groups like dairy, animal proteins, and gluten-containing grains.

What Does a Multi-Vitamin Contain?

Thirteen vital vitamins are required by the body. These are classified as either fat-soluble or water-soluble.

Fat-soluble vitamins cannot be absorbed by the body without fat. These vitamins include vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K. The body stores fat-soluble vitamins in excess quantities.

Water-soluble vitamins can be absorbed by the body without the presence of fat. And, unlike fat-soluble vitamins, the body does not store surplus water-soluble vitamins, therefore water-soluble vitamin-containing meals must be consumed daily.

The water soluble vitamins are:

Biotin

Vitamins B6 and B12

Vitamin C

Folic acid

Pantothenic acid

Niacin

Riboflavin

Thiamine

Ascorbic acid

Most multivitamins contain a combination of the above mentioned fat and water soluble vitamins.

Best Time of Day to take Multi-Vitamin

If you do take multi-vitamins, it's best to do so in a way that maximizes the absorption of nutrients by your body. It's generally advisable to take multivitamins after consuming food rather than on an empty stomach, as the latter may lead to nausea and diarrhoea.

Breakfast is often the most convenient time for most people to take a multivitamin. However, remember that a multivitamin contains both fat-soluble and water soluble vitamins. So if your breakfast does not contain a lot of fat, it might be problematic for you to absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K. Meanwhile, absorption of water-soluble vitamins B and C might not be hindered.

So, to fully absorb the benefits of a multi-vitamin, try to have a breakfast that's rich in healthy fats as well as hydrating foods. For instance, avocado toast paired with orange juice should do the trick for you.

What if you Take Separate Supplements?

If you take separate supplements containing significant quantities of vitamins or minerals, these may compete with the lesser amounts of equivalent components in your multivitamin.

If you take a separate calcium supplement, for instance, you should take it at a different time of day than your multivitamin. That's because excessive amounts of calcium can inhibit the absorption other minerals in your multivitamin, such as magnesium, iron, copper, and zinc.

Likewise, if you take a separate vitamin D, A, E, or K supplement, you should take it at a different time of day than your multivitamin, as it may inhibit the absorption of other fat-soluble vitamins in your multivitamin.

If you take a separate vitamin B12 supplement, take it at least six hours after your multivitamin, as you can only absorb a small quantity (approximately 1.5 mcg of B12) at a time. Taking small quantities of B12 twice daily is an excellent technique for boosting B-12 levels and may be preferable than taking a large dose once daily.

Takeaway

To strike a balance and maintain the practice of regularly eating a multi-vitamin, its best to have it at the same time every day. That is, if you have a multivitamin after breakfast, try to have it after breakfast every single day. This will also help your body to absorb the nutrients better.

You can have your multivitamin after your meal or even with a little bit of food, like some yogurt or a glass of milk. Make sure to drink water afterwards, though. You may have the multivitamin in the morning or at night, although the morning is the best time for it.

