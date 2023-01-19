What Is Chicory Root? How Can It Be Good for You?

The chicory root is derived from the chicory plant, as the name implies. It belongs to the same family as dandelion plants. The cultivation of the plant dates back thousands of years. Egyptians in antiquity first cultivated it as a medical herb. Since the 17th century, it has been used in place of coffee.

Chicory has been growing for a long time. Many of the plant's formulations are used to cure a variety of ailments and symptoms. For instance, alternative medicine uses leaf extract as a treatment for tumors and uterine cancer.

The chicory plant is a common weed all over Africa. Therefore, the leaves, stems, and roots of chicory are used in a variety of ways. Its popular uses include a decoction for jaundice, a tonic made from chicory extract, and a purifying syrup for newborns and young children. It has an unusual flavor that is just a little nutty and woody.

Chicory Root Benefits

Chicory root increases bile from the gallbladder, reduces edema, and has a slight laxative effect. Its earthy flavor is well-liked by many and has also been linked to a number of health advantages.

Check out this list of its benefits:

1) Protects your liver

According to certain studies, chicory root extract can aid in the prevention of free radical production and potential liver damage. A review found that using chicory extracts to alleviate oxidative stress and prevent cell damage could improve the health of the liver.

Chicory extracts alleviate oxidative stress. (Image via Pexels/ Hans D)

These remarkable findings show that chicory extract is a potent natural antioxidant and efficient free radical scavenger. As a result, it may strengthen the body's immune system while also detoxifying the liver.

2) Keeps your gut healthy

Natural sources of prebiotic dietary fibers like inulin can be found in chicory. This implies that it nourishes the gut's beneficial microorganisms.

These beneficial gut bacteria produce enzymes and facilitate better bowel movements and the passage of food through the digestive tract. These bacteria are also crucial for reducing dangerous bacteria and enhancing mineral absorption.

Chicory's inulin consumption controls bowel motions. Additionally, it changes the composition of intestinal bacteria, which affects the quality and frequency of feces. As a result, it mostly helps people with irritable bowel syndrome.

3) Keeps a check on cholesterol levels

High cholesterol levels may be lowered with regular use of chicory root fiber in the prescribed amounts. Inulin and dietary fibers in these roots reduce the amount of cholesterol and LDL-lipoproteins in food. As a result, it lowers the excessive levels of cholesterol in the blood.

Roots of chicory aid in the prevention of cardiovascular disorders. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Cardiovascular problems may be brought on by high cholesterol levels. Consequently, chicory aid in the prevention of cardiovascular disorders.

4) Relieves constipation

Chicory eaters greatly benefit from the role of inulin as a natural fiber! The fiber promotes peristaltic motions, the secretion of stomach juices, and the bulking up of bowel movements. In essence, this implies that digestion as a whole is enhanced, and constipation is also significantly diminished.

People can lower their risk of developing a number of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases by maintaining a regular and smooth digestive process.

What is Chicory Root Coffee?

Considering how bitter even endive and radicchio leaves are, chicory root has an incredibly rich and bitter flavor. This is why we normally don't consume it on its own but it is a wonderful alternative to coffee due to its flavor combination.

Chicory's roots are a wonderful alternative to coffee. (Image via Pexels/ Djordje Vezilic)

Coffee prepared from these roots that have been ground, roasted, and brewed is known as chicory root coffee. Compared to regular coffee, chicory root coffee is a little bit woodier in flavor and color.

This coffee is excellent and devoid of caffeine, but it doesn't include a lot of fiber because the grounds are strained out before serving. Bear in mind that chicory root coffee won't provide the same prebiotic advantages that the root does.

