What Is the Curtsy Lunge? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The curtsy lunge is a wonderful technique to shape your butt. It's one of the finest lunge modifications that works the glutes. It can be done at the convenience of your home or at the gym.

Although squats, deadlifts and lunges are known as the 'kings' of leg workouts, the curtsy lunge is an exercise you shouldn't overlook.

This exercise is a terrific inclusion in your workout programme, as it highlights and engages muscles that are frequently underused.

How to do the curtsy lunge correctly?

To complete a curtsy lunge, all you need is your body weight and the appropriate variations as per the difficulty level. You can stabilise the position of your hip by performing a lunge.

For added glute strengthening, keep your lower body in a curtsy position. The standing position serves as a starting point, and the subsequent actions are as follows:

Put your arms by your waist, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Move back with your left foot while shifting your weight to your right.

Position your chest forward.

Keep your thigh parallel to the ground. When your lunge is parallel to the ground, stop.

Set your left foot in the starting position; extend your right leg, and lift your heel.

After performing the required number of reps, swap legs, and repeat the above steps.

For effective improvement and to make the exercise simpler, try including the curtsy lunge with dumbbells or a resistance band.

Benefits of doing curtsy lunge regularly

The curtsy lunge targets the quadriceps and the glutes. There are many other benefits of performing a curtsy lunge, some of which are listed below:

1) Stronger legs

The curtsy lunge is a great way to strengthen your lower body. This exercise might be a clever approach to switching up your lower body workouts, as the cross-legged nature of the action may initially seem a bit strange.

The curtsy lunge is a fabulous additional workout for anyone who wants to raise their maximum deadlift or squatting ability.

Meanwhile, this action can be comfortable for ones who participate in sports like hockey or figure skating.

2) Improved balance

The muscles in your ankle, calves, quadriceps and core all work together to stabilise your body as you cross your leg behind you. Your physical control will improve from this exercise. Practice ending each repetition in slow motion for an even more difficult challenge.

You'll experience increased muscle activation and a stronger mental-physical connection, which is a crucial balancing skill.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing Curtsy lunge

To get the most out of the exercise, make sure to avoid the following mistakes:

1) Hip movement

Any exercise follows this fundamental principle. Throughout the exercise, the muscles that aren't supposed to be used should remain motionless.

Ensure that your hips are properly square while lowering yourself down. By doing so, you'll maintain your equilibrium throughout the action and keep the strain where it belongs.

2) Half a rep

No rep is equal to one-half of a rep. Make sure you go down far enough if you want to benefit from each repeat.

As a general rule, your alternate thigh should be parallel to the floor as you lower yourself. Likewise, bring your knee down till it's barely off the floor.

3) Unnecessary knee extension

The tops of your knees shouldn't touch your toes. Your knees should move downwards and less outwards to help create a balanced motion.

Your knees are put under additional strain when they cross the toe line, which can lead to injury. To appropriately distribute your body weight, avoid needless strain, and put emphasis on your glutes to make sure your front knee remains in line with your ankle.

