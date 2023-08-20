What Is Jelly Belly Cancer and How Can You Know If You Have It?

Around 215 people in the UK suffer from a rare type of mucinous cancer, known as Jelly Belly cancer. Pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) or Jelly Belly cancer is caused by the secretion of mucin (a constituent of mucus) inside the abdominal cavity.

Due to its sporadic nature, the disease often goes undetected in its initial stages. Only when symptoms start to become more visible, people seem to seek treatment. Moreover, the symptoms of the disease are very similar to other forms of cancer, which further delays proper diagnosis.

This type of cancer affects two parts of the body, namely, the abdomen and pelvis. It starts its journey in the inside lining of the appendix, where it begins as a polyp. In some rare cases, it could originate in other organs, but the chances of that are low. Unlike other forms of cancer, PMP does not spread through the lymphatic system or blood. However, it can still be found on the exterior lining of several abdominal and pelvic organs.

What Are Some Symptoms of Jelly Belly Cancer?

Jelly Belly Cancer or pseudomyxoma peritonei is a rare type of cancer that approximately affects 2 people out of 1 million, each year. There are currently no known factors that could be attributed to its occurrence. Although diagnosis for this type of cancer is rare, there are some common symptoms you need to look out for.

Some common symptoms of this type of cancer include:

Bloating in the stomach: since this type of cancer involves the deposition of mucin in the abdominal cavity, you might notice a gradual increase in the size of your abdominal area, which cannot be attributed to other causes.

Constipation: PMP can cause intestinal blockage which manifests in the form of inability to properly pass stool.

Indigestion: PMP can constrict the digestive system, causing indigestion.

Stomach ache: PMP can cause discomfort in your abdomen.

Difficulty in pregnancy: PMP can cause inflammation and put pressure on the reproductive organs, making it difficult to conceive.

Hernia: This type of cancer can often cause hernias, specifically among the male population.

What Is the Treatment for Jelly Belly Cancer?

The treatment for PMP is extremely patient-specific. Based on the intensity of symptoms and the degree of the spread, the treatment plan is suggested.

In most cases, doctors suggest the removal of all tissues affected by the cancer followed by chemotherapy in the abdomen. However, everybody's immune system is not equally adept to go through such elaborate surgeries. In such cases, some of the tissues are removed while the symptoms and side effects are managed by alternative means.

Some of the treatments suggested for Jelly Belly Cancer are:

The Sugarbaker technique: Cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, an elaborate surgery performed in the abdomen to remove cancer-affected tissues, followed by chemotherapy, is one treatment option that the doctor may recommend.

Debulking surgery: This surgery is performed while keeping in mind the bodily limits of individual patients. Much like the Sugarbaker technique, affected tissues are removed but within limits. In this case, surgery may be required again if symptoms arise later.

Nonsurgical treatment: If your cancer hasn't spread much and surgery can be avoided, the doctor can either suggest you wait and watch or guide you with palliative care to reduce the symptoms.

Although Jelly Belly Cancer is a rare occurrence, it is best that you remain vigilant about its early signs. Speak to a doctor immediately if you think you have the symptoms of the disease.