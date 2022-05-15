What Is Knee Icing? 7 Exercises You Should Do to Get Stronger Knees

The knee is one of the largest joints in your body and is also the most prone to pain and injuries. Since it is used heavily for everyday tasks such as walking, running, jumping, climbing, etc. it is important to have strong knees at every stage of life.

Many experts recommend knee icing to ease knee pain, but have you ever wondered what exactly it is and how to perfectly ice your knee?

The basics of knee icing

Knee icing simply means putting an ice pack or bag on your knees. Whenever you feel a slight twinge of pain in your knee, you can ease it down with ice. However, when you do knee icing, it is equally important to do it correctly as it can cause damage instead of preventing pain.

First of all, you need to put a protective layer between your knee and the ice pack. Never put ice directly on your knee as it can lead to an ice burn. Keep a cloth on your knee to protect your skin and then put the ice bag on the area that hurts.

Whether you are a daily walker or an athlete, dealing with knee pain has become quite common among people of all ages. Knee pain can be caused due to several reasons, including osteoarthritis, overexertion, bursitis, sprained knee muscles, meniscus tears, etc.

Though it is best to consult a doctor for medical advice, there are various exercises that you can do on your own to get stronger knees and prevent pain. By incorporating these exercises into your fitness routine, you can enhance your knee strength and also prevent those achy knees.

Exercises to get a stronger knee

1) Standing hamstring curls

Hold on to a sturdy chair or any other strong object for balance.

Stand straight on a flat surface with your knees 1 inch apart from each other.

Bend one knee slowly behind your body and lift your heel off the ground while keeping your thighs perfectly aligned. Continue lifting your heel until your knee bends at a 90-degree angle. Keep the other leg slightly bent and do not lock it.

Hold the bent leg up for a few seconds and then gently lower it to the ground.

Repeat the desired number of repetitions and do the same with the other leg.

2) Step exercises

Keep a large and sturdy stool no taller than 5 to 6 inches on a flat floor.

Step up on it with your left foot and allow your right foot to follow behind. The right foot should not be on the stool but it should hang just behind it.

Keep your entire body weight on your left foot and hold the position for about 3 to 5 seconds.

Lower your right foot down followed by your left foot.

Switch legs and repeat the move.

3) Wall squats

Stand straight with your shoulders, hips, back and head flat against a wall.

Put both feet out away from the wall and make sure to keep your shoulders and back against it.

Keep your feet at a hip-width distance.

Now slowly slide your body down to the wall until it reaches just above your normal sitting position.

Hold the position for 5 seconds and then slide back up.

Complete the desired number of repetitions.

4) Half squat

Take a standing squat position and keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Put your hands on your hips for balance.

Look straight ahead and slowly squat down not more than 10 inches. Make sure you are halfway point to a standard full squat.

Pause in that position for a few seconds and then stand up by pushing your body through your heels.

Perform at least 10 reps.

5) Leg extensions

Sit straight on a chair. Keep your feet pressed on the floor at a hip-width distance.

Look straight, squeeze in your thigh muscles and extend your right leg as high as you can without raising and moving your hips and upper body off the chair.

Hold the position for a few seconds and then lower your leg to the initial position.

Switch legs and repeat the same.

6) Straight leg raise

Start by lying down on a flat surface on your back. You may use an exercise mat for extra comfort.

Keep your right leg bent and your left leg extended straight in front of you.

Engage quads of your left leg and slowly raise it off the mat until it reaches the height of your right knee.

Hold the top position for 5 seconds and then lower your leg to the initial position.

7) Prone leg raise

For performing this exercise, you may use an exercise mat for extra cushioning and comfort.

Lie down on the mat on your stomach with both your legs extended behind you. Let your head rest comfortably on your arms.

Engage your hamstring and glutes of your left leg and lift it as high as you can without causing extra tension.

Make sure to keep your pelvic bone on the mat throughout the exercise.

Hold your lifted leg for 5 to 8 seconds, and then lower it on the mat.

Repeat the same with your other leg.

Aside from these workouts, there are also various low-intensity exercises that you may consider for strengthening your knee. Low-impact workouts put less strain on your joints and are safe for your knees. Some good examples of such exercises include swimming, yoga, tai chi, water aerobics, etc.

