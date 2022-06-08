What Is the Lotus Pose (Padmasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Padmasana, also known as the lotus pose, is a cross-legged yogic stance that helps deepen meditation by soothing the mind and treating a variety of physical illnesses.

The word Padmasana comes from two Sanskrit roots: Padma, which means "lotus," and asana, which means "seat" or "posture."

Regular practice of this position, like that of a lotus, contributes to the full blooming of the practitioner, hence the name Padmasana. The lotus pose is also called the Vajra position in Chinese and Tibetan Buddhism.

This stance requires a lot of foundation and energy, and it's likened to a lotus flower, which starts as a mud plant and eventually blooms into a gorgeous flower. In the same way, when you first start practicing yoga, you're stuck in the muck with a lot of problems, but as you advance, you'll be able to bloom like a lotus flower.

How to Do the Lotus Pose (Padmasana) Correctly

The lotus pose promotes profound meditation while relaxing the mind and body. It is the foundation of many yoga poses and is considered the finest pose for meditation.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform the lotus pose correctly:

With your legs extended, assume the Dandasana on the floor. Bend the right knee out to the side and cradle it in your hands, as well as your foot. Slide your foot into your left hip groove by rotating your leg from the hip (not the knee).

Bend your left knee and rotate your thigh outwards from the hip, just like you did with your right. Lift your shin and bring your left foot over your right, tucking it into the right hip crease.

Set the tops of your feet on your upper thighs and bend your knees to the floor. Make sure your ankles don't swell.

Raise your sternum and stretch your spine by sitting tall. Seating on a folded blanket may assist in preventing the spine from rounding.

Take a few deep breaths and hold the pose for as long as you feel comfortable.

Benefits of the Lotus Pose (Padmasana)

Padmasana has several advantages, some of which are listed below:

1) Improved digestion

Padmasana yoga stimulates digestion by gently massaging the abdominal region of the body. Blood flow is also shifted to the abdomen, which benefits the digestive system. When the lotus pose is practiced daily, digestive disorders such as constipation disappear.

2) Relaxes your mind and relieves stress

This is because this position aids in releasing muscular tissues that are firmly bound. This yoga pose's regular breathing pattern helps rid the mind of any negative ideas or emotions.

3) Eases menstrual pain

Padmasana yoga delivers a gentle massage to the belly, which allows the area to relax and lessens the cramping caused by menstruation to some extent.

The position in this yoga pose strengthens and elongates the pelvic region, lowering the likelihood of cramping during menstruation.

4) Eases childbirth

This yoga pose strengthens the pelvic region and gives pelvic muscles more stability and strength. As a result, the discomfort and contractions associated with labor become more bearable.

This type of yoga is recommended for pregnant women who want to avoid overstretching and reaching. By doing so, they can broaden their hips and have a pretty pain-free birth.

5) Increases concentration power

If you want to improve your concentration and capacity, focus on broad items in your environment. In these circumstances, Padmasana is the best option. It enhances brain concentration by soothing nerves and allowing individuals to focus more clearly.

6) Improved posture

For both beginners and advanced practitioners, the lotus position is performed with an erect spine. Longer periods of time in this position enhance flexibility and posture. When done regularly, it also lowers the risk of lower backaches.

Tips to Remember While Doing the Lotus Pose (Padmasana)

To get the most out of Padmasana as well as to avoid any injuries, you must keep in mind the below-given tips:

The legs must have the strength and flexibility to rotate out of the pelvis to achieve the full lotus. Forcing the legs into place will not expand the hips; instead, the tension will be transferred down the leg to the knee, which is more prone to give way.

This asana should not be performed by anyone with an ankle injury. This asana should be avoided if you have just had knee surgery. If you have a sprain in your leg, we recommend avoiding this asana. If you have severe back discomfort, you should not do this.

Perched on top of blocks helps lift the hips over the knees, making the posture easier to achieve. Alternatively, you can try sitting on blankets.

