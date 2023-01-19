What Is Niacin Flush, and How Do You Get Rid of It?

The term 'niacin flush' refers to the reddening of the skin that sometimes follows the ingestion of high doses of niacin in the form of supplements or pharmaceuticals. It's merely a temporary, non-threatening effect.

Niacin is sometimes referred to as vitamin B3. In addition to nicotinic acid, nicotinamide is another form of niacin. In this article, we will discuss niacin flush and its symptoms, who can use niacin, what its potential risks are, and how to avoid a niacin flush.

What is Niacin Flush?

A niacin flush is not dangerous and lasts only a few minutes (Image via Pexels/Ron lach)

Taking large amounts of niacin can cause you to flush with heat. It's unpleasant, but it won't hurt you. A reddening of the skin's surface, possibly accompanied by an itching or burning sensation, is the first sign.

Vitamin B3 can also be called niacin. It's a B vitamin, so it helps the body use food as fuel. Niacin is commonly taken as a supplement to lower cholesterol. The supplement form of nicotinic acid is commonly used for that.

Niacinamide, the alternative supplement form, does not cause flushing. On the contrary, this form has no discernible effect on cholesterol or other blood fats. Two primary types of nicotinic acid supplements exist:

Extended release, which has a special coating to make it dissolve more slowly than immediate release, is used for medications that need to be taken regularly.

The immediate-release form of nicotinic acid is associated with a common side effect known as a niacin flush. As many as half of those who take high doses of immediate-release niacin supplements report feeling this way.

Increased blood flow to the skin's surface is one effect of nicotinic acid, especially when taken in large doses. It has been claimed that when given a large enough dose of nicotinic acid, nearly everyone will experience a flushing sensation.

Symptoms of Niacin Flush

Niacin is generally prescribed by doctors to reduce blood cholesterol (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Niacin flush is characterized by a sudden onset of mild to severe symptoms 15-30 minutes after taking the supplement followed by gradual resolution of the symptoms within an hour.

Some of the signs and symptoms include:

Skin flushing or reddening. The redness may be subtle, as with a flush, or it may be more obvious, as with a sunburn.

Discomfort like tingling, burning, or itching, which may be very annoying or even painful.

Skin that's hot to touch. Skin temperature may rise, similar to the sensation of sunburn.

People generally develop a tolerance to high doses of niacin. So, if you start taking niacin and get a flush, don't worry; it should go away.

Why People Take Large Doses of Niacin

Although a flush caused by niacin is not harmful, you should consult a doctor before taking this supplement (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Increasing niacin intake has long been recommended by doctors as a means of lowering cholesterol and protecting against cardiovascular disease. Niacin, when taken in large doses, has been shown to lower blood cholesterol and lipid levels in the following ways:

The good cholesterol (HDL) is raised. That's because it inhibits the degradation of apolipoprotein A1, a precursor to HDL (good) cholesterol. It has been shown to boost HDL cholesterol by 20%-40%.

Minimize levels of bad LDL cholesterol. Niacin increases the rate at which apolipoprotein B in LDL (bad) cholesterol is broken down, resulting in the liver releasing less of that cholesterol. That has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol (the 'bad' kind) by 20%-50%.

Decrease blood triglyceride levels. Niacin blocks a key enzyme in the production of triglycerides. It has been shown to reduce blood triglycerides by 20-50%.

Therapeutic doses of niacin, between 1,000 and 2,000 mg per day, are required for people to experience these beneficial effects on blood fats. That's relatively low when compared to the 14-16 mg daily recommendation for both men and women.

Because of its potential for side effects beyond the flush, niacin isn't typically the first line of defense against cholesterol issues. Statins are the preferred treatment for high cholesterol, but this medication is often prescribed for patients who do not see an improvement in their cholesterol levels.

In addition, it's sometimes prescribed in tandem with statin therapy. As niacin supplements are considered drugs and should only be taken under medical supervision, they should be used cautiously.

Is Niacin Flush Harmful?

A niacin flush won't hurt you in any way. However, there are some rare but potentially serious side effects associated with taking large amounts of niacin.

Liver damage is the worst of these effects. If you have a stomach ulcer or are currently bleeding, you should avoid taking niacin, as high doses can cause cramping. You also shouldn't take large amounts of it you're pregnant, as niacin is a category C drug, which means it can cause birth defects if consumed in excess.

Do not attempt to self-medicate with niacin, as there're additional, more dangerous side effects associated with taking these supplements. Meanwhile, check out these foods that are high in B vitamins.

