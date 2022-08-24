What Is Oscar Isaac's Workout and Diet Plan to Get Ripped Like Moon Knight?

Oscar Isaac, 43, may be in the best physical shape of his life, or at the very least, the most combat-ready he has ever been.

The most unexpected, complex, and always changing hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unveiled on March 30, 2022, in Moon Knight. It can be difficult to define his character, as he combined the mysterious vigilantism of 'Batman', the chaotic psychosis of 'Deadpool', and the profound mysticism of the 'Iron Fist'.

However, one thing about Moon Knight has remained the same: he's a tough, macho, butt-kicking superhero whose primary method of enforcing justice stems from his mastery of battle.

In some Instagram videos, the actor was seen undertaking extensive martial arts training to prepare for his role as Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac’s Workout Routine

Oscar Isaac was undoubtedly up to the challenge of playing a Marvel superhero, which demanded both physical endurance and a variety of martial arts practices. Isaac received specialized training with a variety of weapons apart from his ninja-like punching, kicking, and spinning.

In addition to his specialized training, Isaac fluctuated between weightlifting, boxing, martial arts, and cardio.

In a typical week, Isaac worked out three days of freehand bodybuilding and took three days off from the gym.

His favorite workouts included:

4x10 air squats

3x12 ab crunches

3x10 leg lifts

4×10 Push-ups

Oscar Isaac’s Diet Plan

Around the time he began playing in the major leagues, Oscar Isaac's fitness regimen began to take shape. In an interview, he said that he tried to eat clean but more calories than he generally had in his diet.

It's plausible to presume that some of his prior eating habits were incorporated into his 'Moon Knight' training regimen and eating habits.

To maintain a lean physique and increase muscle growth, this eating plan comprised a low/low/high-carb cycle with a 12-hour minimum fast between the said day's last meal and the next day's first meal.

Isaac frequently portrays characters with tons of muscles, even when he's not playing a Marvel superhero. So his diet is a crucial component of his preparation. He added more, almost all healthy, calories for Moon Knight.

Even though he controls his portions, high-carb days permit Issac consumption of carbohydrates in every meal. However, he has been known to snack on a few Cheetos here and there, so it's not all chicken breasts and salads for him.

Takeaway

Isaac typically drinks a protein shake as a snack after working out to refuel his glycogen reserves.

Cycles of low- and high-carb days are also part of his diet. Isaac may consume no more than a small cup of rice on a low-carb day. He might add bread to breakfast and have more rice for dinner on days when he consumes a lot of carbohydrates.

Issac once said that to create balance in the body, he had to incorporate cardio, weight-training, boxing, and martial arts. He added that during those days, he focused mostly on nutrition plans and adhered to a few straightforward principles.

