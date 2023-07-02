What Is Protein in Urine? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

One of the major symptoms of underlying kidney problems has to be protein in urine, that erodes the health of the kidney and several other organs necessary for normal human functioning. The condition is also known as proteinuria, and it has built a reputation of troubling a lot of people. It usually occurs due to kidney malfunction, which means that the organ responsible for filtering waste products from the blood is unable to do so effectively.

People who stay dehydrated most of the time have likely faced this problem. Additionally, inflammation, low blood pressure, kidney stones, and specific medical disorders are also the root causes of proteinuria.

Causes of Protein in Urine

Protein in urine sample (Image via Getty)

The causes may vary among individuals, but here are all the possible reasons one might be suffering from the condition:

Kidney Disease- Proteinuria frequently accompanies kidney diseases like glomerulonephritis, diabetic nephropathy, or chronic kidney disease (CKD). These conditions impair the kidney filtering unit, known as glomeruli, which results in the leakage of protein in urine.

High Blood Pressure- Uncontrolled or long-standing high blood pressure does harm the blood vessels within the kidneys and affects their ability to efficiently filter waste products, which, in turn, leads to the presence of protein in urine.

Diabetes- Proteinuria is one of the most common indicators of diabetic kidney disease, which develops as a result of poorly managed diabetes. The kidneys might suffer immense damage which causes protein leakage into the urine.

Infections- Inflammatory conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs) or kidney infections can cause kidney inflammation and damage, which disrupts the normal filtering process and result in proteinuria.

Inflammation and Autoimmune Disorders- Inflammatory diseases such as lupus nephritis, associated with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and other autoimmune disorders can trigger kidney inflammation.

Medications- Certain medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), ACE inhibitors, and specific antibiotics, have adverse effects on the kidneys and contribute to proteinuria. Thus, it is always advisable to seek a doctor's prescription before consuming these.

Dehydration- Severe dehydration or other conditions that cause dehydration leads to concentrated urine, resulting in temporary proteinuria.

Other Medical Conditions- Various other medical conditions like preeclampsia during pregnancy, congestive heart failure, multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer, and certain kidney or urinary tract cancers also lead to proteinuria.

Symptoms of Proteinuria

Foamy urine sample (Image via XRF)

Foamy Urine- The most noticeable symptom of proteinuria is the appearance of foamy or frothy urine which occurs due to the presence of excess protein, creating bubbles when the urine is passed.

Swelling- Proteinuria can lead to swelling in various parts of the body, particularly in the legs, ankles, feet, face, and hands. The swelling is a result of fluid retention caused by impaired kidney function and is also known as edema.

Frequent Urination- Individuals with protein in urine may experience an increased frequency of urination, which is attributed to the body's attempt to eliminate excess fluid and waste products.

Fatigue- The presence of protein in urine, along with other factors related to kidney dysfunction, contributes to feeling weak and exhausted.

Nausea and Vomiting- Proteinuria, especially when associated with kidney disease, causes feelings of nausea, which might lead to vomiting in some cases. These symptoms are attributed to the accumulation of waste products in the body.

Muscle Cramps- Proteinuria is accompanied by muscle cramps or spasms. Electrolyte imbalances caused by impaired kidney function have an upper hand in contributing to muscle discomfort and cramping.

Reduced Appetite- Individuals with proteinuria may experience a decrease in appetite which is a result of various factors like the accumulation of waste products in the body and the overall impact on bodily functions.

Treatment of Protein in Urine

Addressing Underlying Conditions- If proteinuria is caused by underlying medical conditions, the primary focus of treatment is to manage and control these conditions effectively which involves medication, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring to prevent further kidney damage and reduce protein leakage.

Medications- In some cases, medications are prescribed to specifically target proteinuria and help reduce the amount of protein excreted in the urine. The medications include angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), which help lower blood pressure and decrease protein leakage.

Dietary modifications- Dietary changes involve reducing the intake of protein-rich foods to alleviate the burden on the kidneys. Additionally, controlling salt and fluid intake is necessary to manage fluid retention and swelling.

Lifestyle modifications- Adopting a healthy lifestyle will definitely improve the overall kidney health and reduce the risk of further complications. They include regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.

Regular monitoring- Individuals with protein in urine need regular monitoring to assess kidney function and the progression of the condition which involves urine tests, blood tests, and blood pressure measurements to evaluate the effectiveness of treatment and make necessary adjustments.

Final thoughts

Urine Samples (Image via Getty Images)

Protein in urine should be taken seriously and one should consult a medical professional right after noticing early symptoms. Improvement of the condition of living might also be helpful in removing the problem temporarily, but the person should be under regular monitoring.

Increasing the amount of water intake will surely eradicate the problem of dehydration, which, in turn, will help to prevent protein in urine. It is always better to seek a doctor's prescription before it becomes too late.

