What Is the Sirtfood Diet? Did Adele Really Use It to Lose Weight?

As Adele recently revealed a new physical appearance, fans have been wondering what kind of diet the singer followed to lose weight.

Adele has long been rumored to follow The Sirtfood Diet, which is said to promote 'cellular wellness at a genetic level'. While there are several phases, the diet focuses on eating foods that fight inflammation and boost energy.

So, what is the Sirtfood diet? Here's all the scoop you need to know about this trending diet:

What is the Sirtfood Diet?

The Sirtfood diet, formulated by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, is a plan that includes plant-based foods rich in sirtuins, a type of protein.

The authors advise eating mostly sirtuin-rich foods to turn on the genes that can boost metabolism, increase fat burn, and curb appetite.

Researchers have found that calorie restriction and resveratrol, a polyphenol found in certain foods, may activate the SIRT-1 gene. Resveratrol helps maintain healthy cells by activating SIRT-1, which means you can benefit from eating more grapes, blueberries, and peanuts.

What is Included in Sirtfood Diet?

The diet is three weeks long and is divided into two phases.

The first phase of the diet includes three juices a day and one Sirtfood-rich meal. Each day, you will have about 1,000 calories. The second phase lasts for four days and adds two juices to your daily intake, bringing your total to about 1,500 calories per day.

Phase two is the maintenance stage, which lasts 14 days. During these two weeks, make sure to have three Sirtfood-rich meals and one Sirtfood green juice daily.

After three weeks, you're encouraged to continue having Sirtfoods and exercising (30 minutes of activity five days a week).

The Sirtfood diet doesn't require you to give up your favorite foods — just add a few new ones to your diet. The diet's potential meals include celery and blue cheese soup, chicken and kale with spicy salsa, and butternut pumpkin with buckwheat.

What foods are Sirtfoods?

Sirtfoods are foods rich in a protein called sirtuin, which has shown some promise in clinical studies to improve metabolic health. It's part of a family of proteins found in plants that have long been known to have health benefits.

Sirtfoods include Medjool dates, blueberries, coffee, kale, arugula, parsley, celery, green apples, soy, strawberries and chocolate. These foods are rich in compounds called sirtuins that help improve longevity.

Did Adele follow Sirtfood Diet for weight loss?

Adele has spoken about her secret to weight loss — a combination of exercise and diet.

The singer told Vogue that she hasn't been on any particular diet, explaining that she has more than she used to, as she works out hard. Adele has dismissed claims that she did the Sirtfood diet or tried intermittent fasting.

Takeaway

The Sirtfood diet is likely a good choice for many who're looking to shed excess weight over time.

It's based on solid nutritional principles and can provide a nutritious alternative to some of the less beneficial food choices in the Western diet. It's not a miracle diet that will replace your need to exercise and eat well, but it can help many in their weight loss endeavor.

