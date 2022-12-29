What Is Spring Water? Is It Healthy Or Not?

Spring water has been around since the beginning of time, but having more than one option to choose between spring water and bottled water is a recent development.

If you're wondering what preference is best for your health, consider this short guide that can help you determine which source of H2O is right for you.

What is Spring Water?

Spring water has long been a staple of daily life, and it continues to be so. Spring water is naturally rich in minerals and is much healthier than tap or bottled water, which contain chlorine and pharmaceutical drugs, although the big plastic industry has gone to great lengths to deny these claims.

There are many types of mineral water, and each one has a unique chemical composition. Spring water, for example, originates from an underground source and is naturally alkaline. It contains a wide range of essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

What Minerals are in Spring Water?

Spring water is high in potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. (Image via Ezra Jeffrey)

Spring water is high in potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. A study conducted by the World Health Organization determined that people who drink spring water may have a lower risk of heart disease and osteoporosis.

Some bottled water companies offer low-sodium or sodium-free products to avoid potential hypertension complications in sensitive populations. Chemicals used in conventional farming are leaching into the soil, changing its mineral content and making the crops less nutritious.

Soil that's been overfarmed doesn't contain as many nutrients, which is why spring water's mineral content is higher.

Benefits of Drinking Spring Water

Springwater can help keep your body balanced. (Image via Unsplash/Rendy Novantino)

Here are some benefits:

1) Balances pH of body

Your diet impacts your pH level. Tea, coffee, alcohol, and a few fruits can make the body more acidic. Springwater can help keep the body balanced. By drinking spring water, you can stay hydrated which helps keep the body at its best to protect its organs.

2) Reduces sugar cravings

You might crave salt or sugar for many reasons, including the fact that they have negative health consequences when consumed in large quantities. If you're thirsty, spring water can help control cravings for salt and sugar.

3) Contains Natural Mineral

Springwater is the healthiest drink you can find. The filtration process through underground rock leaves deposits of calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium — minerals that are only found in small amounts in springwater. These minerals are beneficial for teeth and bones.

4) Naturally Alkaline

Spring water is naturally alkaline, which means it can help restore balance in the body by slowing down the process of aging. That can make you feel more alert and healthy, improve energy levels and heart health, and boost the immune system.

Spring Water vs Purified Water: Which is Healthy?

When deciding between spring water and purified water, it's important to know that they must both meet strict safety standards set by the FDA and EPA. They're both safe to drink. However, depending on your preference and availability, you may prefer one over the other.

People usually choose the water that tastes best to them, but you should choose the type of water you're most likely going to drink regularly. Spring water and purified water meet stringent safety standards and are safe to drink.

