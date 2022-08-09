What Is Sunday Depression?

Sunday depression is a type of anticipatory anxiety where an individual can experience feelings of sadness, dread, and anxiety on Sundays. Those who undergo this kind of mood syndrome exhibit many of the symptoms associated with depression or severe anxiety, especially on Sundays. Common symptoms include disturbed sleeping patterns, stomach aches, headaches, increased perspiration, and strong feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Sunday depression, also known as the Sunday blues or Sunday scaries, causes problems on Sundays and is inescapable. The anxiety that comes from the upcoming week related to work and personal life involuntarily causes the body to enter its "fight or flight" mode.

Sunday depression is increasingly common in those who work a traditional work week (Monday to Friday), but it does manifest in those who work nontraditional work weeks. This condition is often seen in young professionals and employees, who have a lot on their plate with respect to work-related tasks and deadlines. The stress is carried over to their personal lives. Those who enjoy their jobs and do not face pressure at work can also suffer from this condition.

What Are the Causes of Sunday Depression?

People get Sunday depression for several reasons. As the new week is about to begin, the realization that there are work tasks and home chores left to complete can be a big source of anxiety. This is how the pressure mounts to complete them before they are lumped together with tasks set for the next week. This also leads to the struggle to find a good work-life balance.

Sundays can also cause people to reflect on how they spent their time during the previous week. If they are not satisfied with how they have managed their time, their guilt or feelings of inadequacy can increase. Then they fear that all unfinished work will be transferred to the next week. This causes them to worry about completing their to-do list, which increases their anxiety. They may spend their Sundays wallowing at the fact they could have done more.

The most common cause of Sunday depression is thinking about the upcoming week and knowing that there are things that have to be done. Individuals use their Sundays to dread the responsibilities at work and at home in the upcoming week. This creates a cycle of stress that is difficult to break.

How Can You Combat Sunday Depression?

People with Sunday depression can effectively ease their anxiety by using a few techniques and inculcating a few changes in their habits. Individuals will have to work on reducing their anxiety about the future and focus on things that are within their control.

1. Exercise

Exercise has a host of mental health benefits, including helping ease the level of anxiety that can build up. Regular exercise and movement throughout the week and on Sundays can help combat the Sunday Blues.

2. Relaxation

As Sunday depression involves struggling with anxiety, practicing relaxation techniques is quite helpful. They relax the body, which in turn reduces the uneasiness and calms the mind. Techniques like deep breathing, guided imagery, listening to music, and progressive muscle relaxation can combat the stress felt on Sundays.

3. Creating a Weekly Plan

The anxiety that strikes on Sundays is a result of being overwhelmed with a growing list of tasks to be completed. In such conditions, most people are paralyzed by indecision as they do not know how to start. Creating a weekly plan allows people to realize that their to-do list is manageable and provides them with a starting point.

4. Getting Adequate Sleep

Men and women who get enough sleep restore their energy levels and are capable of making better decisions. By avoiding poor sleeping habits, individuals can reduce their anxiety levels and be better prepared to face the week ahead. They would feel confident in their abilities to complete their tasks and any personal or professional responsibilities.

5. Creating Work-Life Boundaries

Separating work duties and home life responsibilities can prevent the chances of developing Sunday depression. Separation between work and life at home allows the brain to focus on one set of tasks or responsibilities at a time instead of thinking about both sets of duties at the same time. This avoids the to-do list from becoming overwhelming and making individuals feel reeling with hopelessness about completing it.

How Can We Reframe Sunday Depression?

Those who suffer from the blues or Sunday scaries need to change their point of view about the day. Instead of seeing Sundays as the start of a new week or the end of the weekend but as just another night removes any pressure of daunting tasks associated with the day.

Sundays can become the focal point of self-care when individuals are empathetic toward themselves and forgive their deficiencies. This makes it easier for them to work through their anxiety and take a proactive approach to meeting the various demands on their time and talents.

