What is SUP Yoga? Basics and benefits

If you enjoy yoga as well as being near the sea, you might be interested in SUP yoga, which combines paddleboarding and yoga into one activity. This popular yoga session is designed to test your strength and balance.

You're not alone in questioning why someone would want to practice yoga on a shaky surface like a stand-up paddle board. Isn't it difficult enough to maintain those stances on stable ground?

It's a common question, but as you'll discover when you try it, doing yoga on a paddle board isn't as difficult as it appears, and it even delivers benefits that a land-based practice doesn't. SUP yoga is a fun way to connect with nature while also strengthening your yoga practice.

This summer, channel your strength and attention, find a new level of balance, and start performing yoga on water!

Check out some pointers below to get you started, and before you know it, you'll be a floating yogi.

SUP Yoga: Is it worth all the hype?

SUP yoga (stand-up paddleboard), which originated in Hawaii, found its way to the mainland in the early 2010s. Since then, it has ascended to the top of the fitness rankings as a staple workout as well as a way to interact with nature.

This principle is straightforward. Start your yoga practice by grabbing a SUP board and paddling out to a safe distance in a lake, the ocean, or even a pool.

Yoga and SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) combine the best of both worlds. Your body will respond positively when you combine the mental and spiritual benefits of yoga with the natural and physical benefits of surfing.

SUP Yoga is both calming and beneficial to your surfing, kiteboarding, windsurfing, and stand-up paddleboarding abilities.

Basic technique for getting started with SUP yoga

The sport mixes hatha and vinyasa poses and is performed on a 10 to 12-foot paddleboard. It's done in a peaceful body of water like a lake, bay, or slow river.

Since the board is always moving, different alignments may be required than on firm ground. To offset the board's motions, the yogi must make minor adjustments to his or her body position and weight distribution.

The first lesson is as follows:

Take a comfortable seat in the middle of your SUP board.

Kneel down with your hands on your knees.

Calm down and relax.

Close your eyes.

Take a few seconds to be quiet.

Make an effort to mentally connect with your inner body and soul.

Observe your breathing without trying to regulate it.

Allow the air to flood your body.

Allow your face to relax.

You're now ready to attempt your first SUP Yoga poses:

Keep your eyes closed.

Place your left hand on your tummy and bring your right hand to your heart.

Gently press your hands on your body.

Just breathe from your nose.

Begin conscious breathing by inhaling deeply, inflating your belly, and then drawing air into your lungs. Deflate your lungs when you exhale.

Do the breathing exercise as many times as you want.

Return your hands to your knees.

Open your eyes slowly.

Breathe in the fresh air.

Exhale, look back, and maintain a straight spine in the air.

Place your right hand behind your buttocks on the board, and your left hand on your right knee.

Inhale deeply three times through your nose.

Return to the board's middle.

Do the same thing on the other side.

Benefits of SUP yoga: Why you should be doing it?

Yoga and stand-up paddle boarding may appear to be an unusual combination at first. There are, however, numerous reasons why individuals enjoy practicing yoga on the still water.

Here are a few advantages of having fun with friends or enjoying some calm isolation on the water:

1) Encourages mindfulness

Boarding SUP while practicing yoga, you must concentrate on your body's movements along with keeping a balanced stance. It truly helps to cultivate a higher degree of awareness.

2) Improves flexibility and balance

Your balance and flexibility will improve and will be maintained if you stay on the paddleboard. Excellent balance and flexibility skills are needed for keeping the body in a balanced position during the range of poses.

3) Control of breath

The focus of any type of yoga is on the breath, which helps you move from position to position and hold longer poses. Practicing yoga on the water is no exception.

Once you've learned breath control, you may apply it to any aspect of your life.

4) Circulation of blood

Improved blood circulation goes hand in hand with breath control. This fosters a healthy body while also assisting in the de-stressing of the mind, resulting in enhanced emotional wellness.

5) A complete body workout

Have we mentioned that SUP Yoga is a form of exercise? On a paddle board, you can burn a lot of calories, and when you practise SUP Yoga, you'll have working muscles that are typically overlooked. Yoga requires a full-body effort without you even realizing it.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried SUP Yoga? Yessss!!! No. But, I will 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury