What Is the Elephant's Trunk Pose (Eka Hasta Bhujasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The elephant’s trunk pose or eka Hasta Bhujasana (Eh-kah Ha-stah Boo-JAS-ah-nah) expands and opens the pelvis while strengthening the wrists, arms and shoulders.

Eka signifies one, solitary; Hasta means hand; Bhuja denotes arm, hand, and asana means pose in Sanskrit.

Yoga asanas, in general, assist us in bringing together scattered or errant energies and forging them into a unified, coherent state.

Elephant's trunk pose and other arm balance poses serve to connect our lower and upper extremities, bringing a direct and naturally centred energy to the pelvis and navel area.

The higher centres of our bodies, such as the heart, throat and intellect, can then be drawn in with this energy.

How to do elephant’s trunk pose correctly?

Story continues below ad

The Elephant's Trunk Pose has a complex arm balancing posture. You balance on both hands with one leg outstretched and the other wrapped around your upper arm.

Here is a step-by-step guide to perform the elephant’s trunk pose properly:

Sit on the mat, stretching out your legs in front. This is the starting position.

Raise your right knee towards your chest from this position (You should raise your knee, but the rest of your foot should rest on the ground).

Place your right hand on the ground, and attempt to maintain your right arm beneath your right knee. Around that time, your fingertips are pointing forward.

Keep your left hand on the floor, with minimal outer movement from your left hip.

Lift your right leg and right arm together.

Maintain a right knee bend while doing this pose.

Now, gently put your hands together, and attempt to elevate your body from the ground up.

Try to stay in this stance for 30 to 60 seconds if you're a beginner.

To get out of this posture, slowly return to the starting position, keeping your leg straight and relaxing with a deep breath. Maintain a parallel relationship between your hands and your body.

You can now do this asana with your opposite leg too. For the best results, try at least ten repetitions of this asana.

Story continues below ad

Benefits of elephant’s trunk pose

Strengthening the forearms, wrists and shoulders, reducing excess weight, increasing blood flow and activating the endocrine system are just a few of the health benefits of elephant’s trunk pose.

Check out this list to find out more:

1) Relieves stress

While performing the elephant’s trunk pose, your blood circulation improves, which helps to improve blood flow to the brain.

That means your brain will receive enough blood and oxygen for energy synthesis, which helps to improve brain function and reduce stress, anxiety and headaches.

Story continues below ad

2) Reduces back pain

Various studies have shown that regular practice of the elephant's trunk pose can be very beneficial for those who suffer from chronic back pain.

That's because this asana puts a lot of pressure on the spine and also stretches it, which helps to improve its flexibility. That in turn helps to prevent back pain.

3) Improves digestion

The digestive system is stimulated by regular practice of this pose. This pose also aids in the removal of toxins from the body and the improvement of bowel movements.

Story continues below ad

4) Reduced chances of migraine

The Elephant's trunk pose (Eka Hasta Bhujasana or Eka Pada Bhujasana) provides a fabulous stretch to your head, shoulder and upper back. That loosens stiff muscles and reduces headaches, which are sometimes induced by muscle tension.

5) Toned abs

This asana, when practised regularly, tones the abdomen, making it flat, sleek, firm and agile.

It also aids in the reduction of abdominal fat. This asana helps to strengthen the arms, shoulders and core muscles. It also enhances flexibility and balance.

Story continues below ad

Tips to keep in mind while doing elephant’s trunk pose

To get the most out of the elephant’s trunk pose, be mindful of the following tips:

Eka Hasta Bhujasana (Elephant's trunk position) is a challenging arm balancing pose that requires the strength of your palms. To avoid catastrophic wrist injuries, use all four corners of your palms.

The core muscles needed to lift the outstretched foot off the floor will take some time to develop. Consider placing a block beneath your outstretched foot or two blocks beneath your hands.

Story continues below ad

Wear comfortable, loose clothing instead of pants or tight clothing when performing the asana. Allow three to four hours between eating and practising. Benefits necessitate practice, so do so on a daily basis for the best outcomes.

This asana should not be performed by anyone who has a serious back, hip, ankle or knee injury, or has had recent back or waist surgery or spinal column illnesses in the lower vertebrae.

Those with high or low blood pressure should not attempt this asana without medical guidance. This asana should be avoided by those who have a bad headache. This technique should be avoided by anyone who has a hernia of any kind as well.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried elephant's trunk pose? Yess!! No 0 votes so far