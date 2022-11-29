What Is The Minimum Time You Must Exercise Every Day To Get In Shape?

Getting in shape does not have to be a time-consuming process if done with proper exercise selection and a protein-rich diet.

If you're trying to lose weight, a calorie deficit with adequate nutrients forms 70 percent of the equation. Your workout routine can help build muscle mass and increase cardiovascular activity, but to look fit, you need to follow a fairly strict but enjoyable nutrition plan.

If you’re struggling with weight gain, there are two approaches you can follow:

Follow a bulking diet. For lean muscle gain, bump up your calories by a maximum of 500 daily.

Change up your workout routine. You may be under-recovering due to very high volume or not giving enough stimulus by performing too less.

Focus on gaining strength on the major compound lifts. As a general rule, hypertrophy follows strength.

Now that we have the basic questions answered, let’s discuss the topic at hand:

Minimum Time to Exercise Every Day to Get in Shape

Consider the following aspects;

Cardio/Aerobic Activity

When it comes to cardiovascular activity, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends:

150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week

75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week

Moderate aerobic activity refers to any exercise that keeps you within 50-70% of your maximum heart rate, i.e. if you're moving fast enough, but you can still maintain a conversation with someone.

Moderate aerobic activity refers to any exercise that keeps you within 70-85% of your maximum heart rate. That's when keeping a conversation gets challenging, and you start exerting more oxygen into your lungs.

The targets seem too low, don't they? Keep in mind that these are general recommendations for heart health. To get in shape, you will have to work a bit harder. As a general rule, aim to get around 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity per day. You can also aim for a 6000-step goal per day, which is easily achievable.

When it comes to weight loss, you might have to increase your exercise calories depending on your calorie deficit for the day. Dieters who exercise more can devote those calories towards more food.

Strength Training

Strength training using basic compound lifts is the key to getting in shape, and more importantly, remaining there.

Some of the benefits of strength training include:

Increases lean body mass (LBM), which increases daily calorie expenditure

More the muscle mass in your frame, the leaner you appear. A person weighing 180 lbs with more muscle appears significantly leaner than an untrained person,.

Improves strength and coordination

Enhances attractiveness

Muscle memory makes it easier to get back in shape after a layoff.

How much of strength training do you need to get in shape?

As a general rule, three full body workouts done weekly on non-consecutive days can help build an amazing physique. Do a bit of mobility work and HIIT to increase stamina and prevent injuries.

What should I focus on?

That will depend on your goals. If you want to look like Ronnie Coleman, a few exercises done routinely aren't going to work. Instead, you will have to follow high frequency workouts focusing on exercise variations and specific bodybuilding techniques.

If you just want to look attractive and in shape, you only have to focus on squats, deadlifts, overhead press, bench press, pull-ups, and a few isolation exercises for the abs, rear delts, and glutes.

Takeaway

Focus on getting 30 minutes of moderate cardiovascular activity a day. Lift three times a week, focusing on full body workouts to get your body in top shape.

Poll : 0 votes