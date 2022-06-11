What Is the TRX Golf Swing (Opposite Hands)? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

More often than not, golfers practice the TRX golf swing to perfect their motion. The swing’s mechanics are slightly difficult, and it is imperative to perfect it if one wishes to excel in the sport.

However, the TRX golf swing isn’t limited to just golfers. Anyone who has access to TRX straps can incorporate this movement into their workout routine. It works on the upper and lower body, making it an extremely effective exercise.

The correct form of doing the TRX golf swing

Mastering the TRX golf swing takes some practice, but anyone can learn it by following the steps listed below. Before beginning, ensure you have TRX straps that are attached to an anchor point above your head.

Hold the straps with your left palm facing downwards and right palm facing upwards. This is the grip used for golf clubs.

Next, extend your hands forward and keep them slightly below chest level. Your feet should be slightly wider than shoulder-width with a slight bend on your knees.

Make sure you’re maintaining tension on the straps at all times. Additionally, shorten the straps enough so that you can hold them at the position required.

This is your starting position for the TRX golf swing.

To exercise, rotate your shoulders to the top of the swing. Make sure you do a full shoulder turn.

Keep your head down as if you’re looking at the ball and begin the downswing. Your lower body leads the movement and your upper body follows.

Rotate the shoulders, do the downward swing, and rotate your shoulders to the other side of your upper body.

Pause for two seconds before returning to the neutral position.

Tips to keep in mind during the TRX golf swing

When you are doing the movement, you need to know which muscles are in play to receive the optimum benefits.

Overall, your shoulders, lower body, and upper body work simultaneously. However, you have to keep your core engaged during this movement to keep your balance and stability.

Next, you need to control your breathing. Remember that this is an exercise and your breathing plays a big role in how it pans out. All you need to do is inhale and exhale as you raise your shoulders and rotate your upper body.

Finally, let your lower body do the movement while your upper body follows through. Your legs should be in control, and not your torso.

Benefits of the TRX golf swing

The exercise targets the back, core muscles, shoulders, hamstrings, and glutes. This means that it’s a great full body movement where all the muscles get activated, especially the smaller ones. Moreover, the exercise is effective in building core strength, since the abdominal muscles are engaged throughout.

The overall swing helps with increasing the range of motion and allows the hips to be a part of the exercise.

Common mistakes while TRX exercising

Some common mistakes must be known so you can master the movement faster.

Your base is weak

As mentioned, you need to let your lower body be in control. If you don't do that, the entire focus will be on your upper body, and you will lose balance. It is important that you maintain a golf stance that helps with generating rotation and power.

TRX straps are loose

The straps need to be as tight as possible for you to exert pressure on them without them coming off. The length and tension should not hinder you from extending your arms forward and putting pressure on it.

Disengaged core

This is the most common mistake with TRX golf swings. Sometimes, the muscles will disengage without you realizing. You must have a strong muscle-mind connection and be aware of how your muscles behave during every exercise to ensure the correct muscle group is engaged.

