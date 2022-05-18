What Is Upward-Facing Dog Pose (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The upward-facing dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana) is a strong pose that strengthens the upper body while also stretching the chest and abdomen. It is also one of the most prevalent postures in vinyasa flow sequencing, so getting it right is even more vital to avoid injury.

It derives its name from four Sanskrit words:

"Urdhva" (which translates to "upward")

"Mukha" (which means "face")

"Svana" (which means "dog")

"Asana" (which means "position")

The upward-facing dog pose helps stretch the front portion of your thighs as well as the hip flexor muscles. It gives the wrists strength while allowing them to be flexible.

The pose also helps to expand the ribs to their utmost potential with frequent practice. It helps to increase your stamina and energy levels so that you can breathe fully.

Getting started with upward-facing dog pose: Correct technique

When performing a vinyasa flow, the upward-facing dog is commonly done as part of the sun salutation series of poses.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the upward-facing dog pose correctly:

Lie down on your stomach with your forehead on the mat, your feet resting on the mat, and your palms spread out around your waist, forearms perpendicular to the mat.

Take a deep breath in and press your hands onto the mat, gently pulling back as if trying to drag your body forward. Take a quick exhalation, then inhale again and lift your torso and thighs upward, keeping your thighs turned inside and your arms outward.

Keep the hips solid, not stiffened, squeezing them thin, moving the shoulder blades towards the spine. Propel the side ribs in front, assuring them not to force the central ribs forward as this can stiffen the lower back, and push the sternum forward.

Slightly arch the neck backwards, evenly aligning it with the arch of the entire spine and not overextending it backwards. The entire body should only touch the mat at two points: the palms and the feet. Keep the chin parallel to the floor or slightly raised upwards.

Back to the starting position.

For a better understanding, watch this video:

Benefits of upward-facing dog pose: Why should you do it?

Practicing the upward-facing dog pose regularly offers the following health benefits:

1) Improved posture

This powerful backbend stretches the abdominal muscles, chest, and shoulders. It also builds the arms and the body's posterior chain, notably the spinal erectors, which aid in healthy posture.

2) Reduced lower back discomfort

The upward-facing dog pose can help restore healthy alignment and posture. Low back discomfort can be reduced by maintaining proper alignment and posture. It also feels excellent to stretch and open your chest and shoulders.

3) Improved mood

The upward-facing dog pose is a beneficial abdominal, spine, and arm exercise, as it provides strength and flexibility to those body parts.

Apart from that, the asana helps with breathing, bodily oxygenation, circulation, stress reduction, and metabolism. It energizes and revitalizes the body, relieving weariness and moderate depression.

Other benefits:

The upward-facing dog pose expands the back torso and abdomen, stimulating the abdominal organs and improving digestion. It also helps to treat sciatica by firming the buttocks and thighs.

The pose is beneficial in illnesses such as asthma because it opens up the chest and upper back by stretching the muscles involved.

Tips to remember in order to avoid common mistakes

If you do sun salutations consistently, you'll find yourself doing the upward-facing dog pose a lot. As you do so, pay attention to your form and remember the following tips:

1) Shoulder alignment

While doing the upward-facing dog pose, it's simple to let your shoulders and back relax. If your neck collapses between your shoulders and ends up close to your ears, you'll notice this.

Pull your shoulders away from your ears by intentionally drawing your shoulder blades down and in towards your spine. This aids in the improvement of posture and alignment.

2) Neck alignment

Your neck should be comfortably lined with your spine, forming a half-U curve from the base of your spine to your neck.

You're craning your neck too far if you're looking up at the ceiling. Look straight ahead, so your ears and shoulders are in line.

3) Keep your thighs engaged

While doing the upward-facing dog pose, you want your entire body to be engaged, from your feet to your neck. This keeps your lower back safe while maintaining perfect alignment.

You're not getting the most out of your stance if your legs are slouched into the earth. Hug your thighs together and pull them away from the mat by pressing strongly through the tops of your feet and palms.

Make sure your alignment is correct to avoid stress on your shoulders and wrists. Avoid this position after the first trimester of pregnancy and if you have a back or wrist injury or a condition that weakens your wrists.

