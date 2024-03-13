What is a jammed finger? Causes, symptoms and treatment

A jammed finger is mostly an injury or a sprain to the joint of a finger, a microfracture or a dislocation caused by injury or impact.

This kind of damage can happen when the hands absorb a lot of force at once. It can also be caused because of the fingertip receiving a heavy impact while playing sports involving catching a ball or receiving it. These kinds of injuries often heal on their own if there's no fracture involved.

However, have you ever wondered what's a jammed finger and whether your finger is broken or just sprained?

What is a jammed finger?

What is a jammed finger? Is it a fracture? (Image by Shahzin Shajid/Unsplash)

If your finger bends in half because of an injury to the joint in between or in the middle of the finger, it's a jammed finger.

When your ligaments get overstretched or overstrained, you can feel pain and limited finger movement.

Causes

What is a jammed finger? (Image by Josh Kahen/Unsplash)

While playing sports like basketball, cricket, volleyball, baseball, etc, when the ball hits your fingers or hand, making a heavy impact, it can lead to jammed fingers.

Sometimes when we are about to fall down or when stumbling and slipping, we often use our hands as support. Doing so can lead to jammed fingers too.

A bike or car accident or something unfortunate like closing a door or a gate on your finger can lead to the condition, too.

Symptoms

You will have a lot of pain, swelling, redness or blueness. Moreover, you will have a really hard time moving your finger freely.

You will also find it difficult to grip things, type or do your everyday activities because of restricted movement because of the injury.

How to treat a jammed finger?

You can easily treat it at home if there is no fracture involved. Using an ice pack and elevating the hand can reduce swelling and redness.

You can also use medical tape and tape your injured finger to an adjacent finger for better support.

Do not engage in any kind of activities or sports that involve heavy lifting or impact. Keep both hands free, and try to work out with your legs - try running or jogging till your fingers heal.

A doctor can recommend a splint to provide support to your jammed finger for better healing.

If your finger looks deformed and numb and you see it turning pale or white, it can be a serious condition. Do not try anything at home. Rush to the nearest medical center for help.

How is a jammed finger different from a broken finger?

What is a jammed finger: Is it broken or jammed? (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

You can do an X-ray to find out if it’s broken or just jammed. A jammed finger when not broken, won’t be as painful, and the pain won’t last very long. You will still be able to move it when jammed but when it's broken, it might look deformed and be impossible to move.

You might have pain in your sprained finger when you press on it, which can last for a few weeks till you are completely healed.

If you see your finger pain exacerbating with time and the finger getting more swelled up and turning black in color, seek immediate medical attention.