What is Kerry Washington’s Diet and Fitness Routine that Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Kerry Washington is an American actress, producer and director who's best known for her role as Olivia Pope in the popular entertainment series Scandal.

Washington is known for her petite and womanly figure. She's slender and toned as well as feminine and graceful. Read on to know how she attained such a beautiful and sleek body.

Kerry Washington's Fitness Routine

Kerry Washington is known to be dedicated, hard-working and focused when it comes to her workouts. She practices Pilates as much as possible, typically three to four times per week for 60 minutes every session.

She prefers Pilates, as she previously injured a nerve in her neck and shoulders, and Pilates doesn't put a lot of pressure on the joints. Her trainer Nonna Geyzer guides her through her fitness routine, which is designed to tone and strengthen her body.

Geyzer focuses on Washington's calves and Achilles tendons to strengthen those areas so that she can walk longer and more comfortably in heels. That's required for her on-screen stints.

A typical workout for Washington begins with her lower body, with the main areas of focus being her quadriceps, inner thighs, glutes and Achilles tendons.

She then moves on to working out her lower abdominal muscles, which support the sacrum. When the sacrum is properly aligned, the hips are stable. When your hips are aligned and pelvis is firm, there's no stress on the knees or ankles. Strength in these areas is extremely important, as it helps maintain a sexy posture and attractive gait.

Washington also works out her upper arms, focusing on her deltoids and triceps, along with some bicep training. She ends her session by working out her back and obliques to maintain her slim and gorgeous waist.

Her workout routine makes her strong and toned but helps her retain a feminine look to appear like a complete woman.

Kerry Washington's Diet

Kerry Washington once told People magazine:

"In general, in life, I try to live it, not diet. I think that’s hard when you’re restricting a lot. So I try to take it easy on a daily basis and do what’s going to make me feel good.”

Eating healthy comes naturally to Washington. She generally has small, healthy meals throughout the day, focusing on lean proteins and vegetables.

Washington loves her juice and various kinds of smoothies, inspired by Kim Snyder. She maintains a consistent diet all year around.

She loves coconut water, which provides her with potassium and important electrolytes to stay hydrated. Washington is also not much of a drinker, as she says that she 'wouldn’t be able to handle it'. She usually drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated.

Washington does have a sweet tooth and likes to treat herself with Sprinkles Cupcakes and Eleni's Cookies from time to time. Once, she even sent cookies for her Scandal castmates during filming.

Takeaway

Kerry Washington is a persona of grace and womanhood. She has always been encouraged by her trainer to listen to her body, and that's exactly what she does. Washington's diet and workout routine are tailored to suit her needs and her body type, and yours should be too.

